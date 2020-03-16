Effective at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz issued a declaration of local peacetime emergency due to COVID-19. The declaration invokes the City’s disaster plan and authorizes other appropriate community containment and mitigation strategies.
Temporary city facility closures
In order to comply with the most recent recommendations about social distancing the city has temporarily closed all city facilities to the public (including City Hall) effective Sunday, March 15. They also include the Burnsville Ice Center, Birnamwood Golf Course, Maintenance Facility, Burnsville Community Television, THE GARAGE and the Ames Center.
The closure of City Hall is in addition to the other closings, which were announced on March 13.
Information on the city's response to COVID-19 is at www.burnsville.org.
