Is one of first in Minnesota
Juneteenth, the new federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, is now a city holiday in Burnsville.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a staff recommendation to declare the June 19 holiday. City offices will be closed that day.
Burnsville is a Juneteenth forerunner among Minnesota cities. Minneapolis, St. Anthony Village and Cottage Grove have made it a city holiday, according to Amber Eisenschenk, research manager for the League of Minnesota Cities.
But most cities appear content to let the state declare the holiday, she said. A bill to do that didn’t clear the Legislature this year.
“We expect there to be more conversation about this issue, for sure,” Eisenschenk said. “A few cities have declared it a holiday for themselves. But the chatter we’ve mostly heard is that people are mostly just waiting for the state to update their schedule, and they want to follow their schedule.”
The declaration comes at a time when new Census data show growing diversity in Burnsville and officials have employed belonging and inclusion in the city’s branding messages.
The city also held its first Juneteenth celebration this year, in North River Hills Park. A city-sponsored event was suggested by the Rev. John William Gordon of Spirit of Truth Church, a mostly Black congregation in Burnsville.
“Thank you to staff and also thank you to our community, who brought this forward and helped us to recognize this very important step in the direction of our wanting to be a welcoming community and being an inclusive community that is welcoming to all,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said Tuesday.
New 2020 Census data show that Burnsville’s BIPOC (Black/indigenous/people of color) population is now 38.6%, a 12.5% increase since 2010. The Black or African American population is 15.3%, a 5.5% increase. The Hispanic or Latino population is 11.0%, a 4% increase.
Burnsville’s total population grew from 60,306 to 64,317.
Congress approved a federal Juneteenth holiday in June, which Eisenschenk said spurred discussion of state and local declarations.
Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas, and has been celebrated annually in various parts of the United States since 1865. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union Army general proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, had officially outlawed slavery in Texas and all of the other Southern secessionist states.
