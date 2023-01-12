Burnsville already contributes to the cause, officials say
Burnsville City Council members are saying “No, thanks” to No Mow May while endorsing actions the city and its residents can take to provide pollinator habitat.
Council members agreed at a work session Tuesday to decline a request that the city participate in No Mow May, which encourages property owners to leave grass unmowed for the entire month of May.
The group making the request, Zero Waste Advocates of Minnesota, says unmowed environments allow growth of flowering plants that feed pollinators such as bees and butterflies, according to Council Member Vince Workman.
The group also touts the benefits of reduced emissions and noise pollution from mowers, said Workman, who asked whether Burnsville should join the effort.
“We love the fact that folks are caring about the bees, caring about the pollinators,” Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said. “We as a staff just don’t feel that No Mow May is the best solution.”
Bees want native plants, not dandelions, the primary flowers that grow on unmowed lawns, Peterson said. And it’s hard on grass to let it grow tall and then shave it down, he said.
The city has done much to help pollinators, such as turning the outdoor hockey rink in Civic Center Park into a vegetable market garden as part of the Grow Burnsville program, Peterson said.
The city has also converted a number of previously mowed areas into native plant habitats, he said.
The city also hosts an annual native plant sale, Peterson noted.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said in her walks around town she sees a growing number of front lawns being converted into native gardens.
And through a partnership with Xcel Energy, native plantings have been added beneath some power lines, she said.
“It’s not that we haven’t done anything,” Kautz said.
Council Member Cara Schulz said the University of Minnesota Extension office told her pollinators are indeed hungry during the first part of May, and unmowed areas not treated with chemicals do provide some food.
But the office said lawns needn’t be left alone the entire month, Schulz said.
“No one’s grass really grows the first couple of weeks of May anyway. You’re not getting much of anything,” she said, adding that the city could discourage use of lawn chemicals the first part of the month.
The city has an 8-inch height limit for lawns, and enforcement actions for exceeding it wouldn’t likely begin until June, said Community Development Director Jeff Thomson.
Some Minnesota cities have signed onto No Mow May.
Last year, Edina, Monticello, Vadnais Heights and New Brighton were among the cities participating in No Mow May for the first time, the Star Tribune reported in April 2022.
“Those municipalities will not enforce city codes that restrict lawns from exceeding a maximum turf length (10 inches in Edina and Vadnais Heights, 8 inches in Monticello and New Brighton) during the month of May,” the Star Tribune reported.
West St. Paul and Rochester also signed on last year, Minnesota Public Radio reported in May 2022.
In Edina, 310 households had signed on, the Star Tribune reported April 23. Residents had the option of picking up “No Mow May” signs at City Hall to place in their yards.
