Burnsville City Council members have begun grappling with a request for the city’s largest tax hikes in memory.
As a starting point in 2023 budget discussions, city administration is seeking a total levy increase of 10% and envisions hikes of 10.1% in 2024 and 11.7% in 2025.
By contrast, last December the council approved a 4.8% increase for 2022, with tentative plans for 5.7% increases through 2026.
That’s not enough, according to a new study from consultant Ehlers Public Finance Advisors. The city is understaffed, according to Ehlers, with requests for 15.5 full-time positions (three funded by user-supported utility funds) in 2023 and an estimated 44.5 new full-time positions needed by 2032.
New employees are needed to reduce staff “fatigue” and meet community needs, Dan Tienter of Ehlers told the council at a work session Tuesday. Tienter is serving as the city’s interim finance director.
Under the 5.7% increases eight of 14 city funds would fall below city fund balance policy calling for reserves totaling 40-50% of total spending, according to Ehlers.
And with a meager Economic Development Authority levy, Burnsville is far behind many of its peer cities in banking funds to help the city grow and redevelop, according to Ehlers.
Tienter and Interim City Manager Gregg Lindberg propose raising the EDA levy — now at $297,000 — to $1 million in 2023, $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.5 million in 2025, the maximum allowed by state law.
To Council Member Dan Gustafson, who voted against the 2022 budget and levy because he said they left too many needs unmet, the uncharacteristically high increases are overdue.
“It’s not comfortable, but I’m comfortable with the direction we’re going,” he said at the work session, attended by department heads who described as the dawning of a more candid, transparent budget process. “I feel confident that everyone here has worked very hard to put a plan together that’s going to work for our city long term. We have to just grab reality right now and face it and take care of business.”
Council Member Cara Schulz, who opposes property tax increases and has voted against every budget and levy since she took office, said she doesn’t have enough information to endorse the direction yet.
The new positions sought for next year haven’t been identified, she said. Lindberg said a detailed proposal is awaiting completion of a full staffing analysis. Thus far, it appears six of the 12.5 tax-supported positions sought would be in police and fire/EMS.
“I am not comfortable because I don’t have the information,” Schulz said. “For example, on the FTEs, it’s not like we don’t trust you, we don’t believe you, but if someone was to say, ‘You’re getting 15 and a half more employees, what areas are these in?’ ‘Well, s--t, I don’t know.’ ‘Well, you approved it, why don’t you know?’ That does not work for me.”
A council majority reached a rough consensus allowing Lindberg and department heads to begin assembling the budget based on the proposed levy increases, which Lindberg called “guardrails.” Schulz and Council Member Dan Kealey cautioned against assuming their endorsement of the full 2023 amount.
“They have to have a starting point someplace,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said, adding that staff could whittle some of the 10% before the council votes in December on the budget and levy.
Council Member Vince Workman said he’s confident Lindberg and his staff are “all listening to us” and will present “something we can digest.”
Lindberg said his boundaries are 10% on the high end and the previously planned 5.7% on the low end, “and I will have to come back to you with some very hard news at 5.7%.”
“And at 10%, we can accomplish a lot of what you’ve talked about as your strategic priorities, namely staffing,” said Lindberg, who replaced former City Manager Melanie Lee when she resigned in January after the council declined to renew her contract.
Council members endorsed a new administration plan to borrow $6.7 million over the next 11 years to relieve pressure on the tax levy. That lowered the proposed 2023 increase from 10.9% to 10%.
They endorsed putting all of the city’s $8 million allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funds into the budget over three years, which also helps contain tax increases. Kealey, lacking council support, said he’s dropping his proposal to use $1.2 million on a new round of COVID-19 relief grants for businesses and select local nonprofits.
He said he opposes abrupt increases in the economic development levy, which are included in the total levy figures.
“Our primary business is public safety, because that’s 80% of the budget,” Kealey said.
According to Ehlers, Burnsville has almost no development funds on hand, while six comparable cities have balances ranging from $10 million in Bloomington to more than $30 million in Brooklyn Park.
Those cities are competitors for development, “and as you know, these (development) groups shop around,” Tienter said.
Burnsville has policies allowing city funding of property building demolitions and property acquisitions to grease development, but no funds, Tienter said.
“There is not a war chest with regard to economic development,” he said.
