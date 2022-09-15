Burnsville council declines to regulate newly legal THC products by John Gessner jgessner Author email Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Burnsville City Council members declined Tuesday to place city regulations on the sale of newly legal products containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.There’s no need now to regulate the sale of THC edibles and beverages in the way the city regulates tobacco and alcohol sales, council members said at a work session.The state Legislature, which legalized the products this year, may place regulations on them next year, which could undo local regulations, said City Clerk Macheal Collins.The Police Department reports no complaints or problems related to the products, Collins said. She said a Google search turned up no Burnsville businesses selling them, through some may be. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burnsville City Council Burnsville City Clerk Burnsville Thc jgessner Author email Follow jgessner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Family, friends mourn loss of Jennifer Johnson of Lakeville Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct Lakeville woman dies after motorcycle crash in Edina Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster schedule 2022 Lakeville mother of three stable after vehicle-pedestrian crash E-editions Dakota County Tribune Sep 9, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Sep 9, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Sep 9, 2022 0
