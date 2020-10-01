Budget impact will linger, officials say
Continuing its outreach to Burnsville businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, the City Council voted 3-1 Sept. 26 for another round of relief grants.
In a charge led by council members Dan Kealey and Cara Schulz, the council approved up to $1.6 million in new funding from Burnsville’s $4.71 million allocation from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act Congress passed in March.
The measure includes a separate CARES allocation of $161,525 for M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.
The action came with cautions from City Manager Melanie Lee and Finance Director Jennifer Rhode that the added spending will leave the city less budget flexibility in future years.
It’s projected to push the unassigned general fund balance below the city’s target level of at least 45 percent of spending. Annual balances in the low 40s are projected for 2022 through 2025, “which does significantly reduce our flexibility to respond to unanticipated changes,” Lee said.
The city’s policy is to maintain balances between 40 and 45 percent, with the 45 percent target.
Accusing the council of “overtaxation,” Kealey insisted the city will maintain a strong financial position, and the lower balances won’t threaten its prized AAA bond rating.
He and Schulz have pushed to expand the business grant program since the council approved its first allocation, of $1 million, in August. At that time the council also approved $50,000 grants for four community nonprofits.
On Sept. 22 the council voted in favor of $480,000 more for grants of up to $20,000 for 24 eligible businesses that didn’t make it through the city’s lottery process and didn’t apply for CARES grants from Dakota County or the state Department of Employment and Economic Development, which were limited to $10,000.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Vince Workman voted against the motion, saying they wanted to help the businesses but needed a look at the budget impact first.
A vote to formally approve the $480,000 was held at a hastily called special meeting on Saturday, Sept. 26, as the timeline tightens for processing applications and spending CARES money by the Nov. 15 federal deadline. As expected, Kealey and Schulz used the meeting to push for even more funding.
This time, Kautz — a vocal backer of the hospital’s funding request — joined them in voting for the $1.6 million, which includes the $480,000. Workman was absent. Voicing concerns about the fund balance, Council Member Dan Gustafson cast the dissenting vote. The measure would have failed on a tie vote.
“We have always been prudent and conservative, and I will continue on that vein, to be prudent and conservative, because we have an unknown future that we’re going into,” Kautz said. “But at the same time I understand that we want to help our businesses. I also understand that we need to help our hospital.”
The city is seeking to join with Dakota County to fund businesses with county grants up to the $20,000 level of the city grants. The county appears receptive but has made no decision, city officials said.
The city had 127 eligible applicants, 57 of which were picked in the lottery, according to a city staff report. Of the city’s 70 unfunded applicants, 46 appear to be eligible for grants from the county, which recently added $3 million to its program, the report said.
The city has maintained fund balances of at least 45 percent in eight of the last 11 years, and in two of them it was close to 45 percent, Rhode said.
City policy used to call for a fund balance of 35 percent plus $2 million for emergencies such as storms, but now calls for the more conservative 40 to 45 percent. The 35 percent plus $2 million equaled about 40 percent, Rhode said.
Bond rating agencies look for flexibility in government finances, she said. Agencies that gave the city its AAA rating didn’t rate the city on its former policy but on the fund balances it actually maintained, she said.
Kealey scoffed at the notion that lower balances in the out years could endanger the city’s rating.
“Just how much overtaxation does this council feel we need to do in anticipation of an emergency?” he said. “Let’s keep in mind — we never even touched our emergency fund, in an emergency year. Never touched it.”
Fund balance projections are “worst case” predictions that are rarely realized because of the city’s history of finishing the year under budget, Kealey said.
Schulz said it’s the city’s responsibility to administer, not hoard, its CARES money.
“I don’t want us to have this attitude that this is our money to put in our piggy bank and to use for us, and perhaps we split some off for other purposes,” she said.
Covering city expenses and making grants to businesses are both eligible uses, Lee said. “But there are impacts to that we want to make sure you’re aware of.”
Officials plan to use $3.41 million of the city’s $4.71 million allocation to fund its eligible pandemic-related expenses. That’s part of the 2021 budget the council will vote on in December.
The pandemic presents an “additional layer of uncertainty” to city finances, Rhode said.
“If we do end up funding that whole ($1.6 million), I do think we’re going to need to look at some future adjustments in other areas,” she said. “I don’t think our fund balance probably can handle that all alone going forward.”
Burnsville among first cities to assist hospital
Burnsville is the second city in the M Health Fairview Ridges’ primary market area to answer its request for CARES funding. Hospital officials say they asked cities to chip in because other CARES funding granted to M Health Fairview didn’t cover all their pandemic-related costs.
Brian Knapp, regional vice president of operations for Fairview Ridges and Fairview Southdale hospitals, joined the meeting via Zoom to thank council members, who will vote on a resolution making the grant at their next meeting.
Savage has approved more than $47,000 in funding, and it appears Rosemount and Eagan will also contribute, Knapp said.
“Everybody’s in process to varying degrees,” he said. “And we think your support and the funding of the $161,000 will really help us, actually, and set a standard as Ridges Hospital is located in Burnsville and Burnsville represents the highest market share, highest number of emergency visits, etc. We thank you for setting this as a bar for other communities in our primary service area.”
“You belong in Burnsville,” the mayor said, quoting the city’s branding slogan. “The hospital belongs in Burnsville. I was here when we broke ground on that hospital. I was part of the chaplaincy program.”
Council, mayor raise
their salaries for first time since 2007
The council voted 3-1 to raise the monthly council member and mayor salaries for the first time since 2007. Schulz voted no.
Beginning Jan. 1, council salaries will rise from $700 to $1,000 and the mayor salary from $1,000 to $1,300.
Under state law, changes to elected officials’ salaries must be made before the November election to take effect the following year.
Among 10 suburbs with comparable populations, Burnsville has the lowest council and mayor salaries.
Burnsville will move from the bottom to “maybe in that upper third, and then for the next 10 years we’ll probably slide down” as the new salaries remain unchanged, said Kealey, who suggested the pay raises.
He said they’ll put council members at roughly the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, based on a 32-hour work week. The current effective rate is $5.38, he said.
“Five dollars and 38 cents an hour is kind of a little disrespectful to the people who run for office and do what they do and commit to the job that they’re doing,” he said. “It’s a bit challenging.”
As part-time, 30-hour employees, Burnsville’s elected officials are eligible for benefits, including health and dental insurance. As health insurance costs have risen, the current council salary is no longer enough to cover the participant’s cost at a lower deductible, Kealey said.
“I think that’s become a problem,” he said.
