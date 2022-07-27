Would tap rising home values, could reduce increases in following years
An unusually large proposed increase in next year’s Burnsville city tax levy could grow even larger.
City administrators floated an idea July 19 to raise the proposed 2023 levy by 14.5% instead of 8.9%, administrators’ latest proposal.
With home prices skyrocketing, the city could gain the larger increase by keeping its 2023 property tax rate the same as the 2022 rate of 43.4%.
Because the rapid rise in the city’s tax capacity is outpacing the change in taxes that would be caused by an 8.9% levy increase, the tax rate would actually fall next year to 41% in that scenario, according to Dan Tienter, Burnsville’s interim finance director.
“The value of the home or the underlying asset that is being taxed is actually what is contributing mostly to the property tax increase year over year,” Tienter told the City Council at a July 19 work session.
The extra revenue, estimated at $2.33 million in the first year, would be a windfall for a city that is looking to hire dozens of new employees in coming years and faces an estimated $75 million in expansion and renovation costs for outdated fire, police, City Hall and public works facilities, according to Tienter. Those costs include replacing the 34-year-old Fire Station 2.
Tienter’s employer, Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, concluded in a city-commissioned study this spring that Burnsville is understaffed and underfunded, needing 44.5 new full-time positions in the next decade. A subsequent organizational study by another consultant raised the need to 56, with the biggest needs in police and fire.
Front-loading planned levy hikes in 2023 could reduce levy increases in subsequent years, Tienter said. Increases of about 10%, 13% and 11% had been envisioned over the next three years, but the two out years could be reduced with an extra-large bite in 2023, he said.
Council members agreed to consider the plan but didn’t endorse it. It will be fleshed out at the council’s Aug. 23 budget work session.
Whether 14.5% or 8.9%, the levy increases being discussed today are breaking new ground for a city accustomed to smaller hikes. The council approved a 2022 levy increase of 4.8%, with tentative plans for 5.7% increases through 2026 that the consultant studies show aren’t nearly enough.
As described by administration, the red-hot home values and tax capacity amount to a “once-in-a-decade opportunity, it seems,” said Council Member Vince Workman.
A median-valued home in Burnsville will rise from $292,400 this year to $340,900 next year, a whopping 16.6% increase, according to a city staff report incorporating new data from Dakota County.
From 2022 to 2023 Burnsville’s net tax capacity will reach just below $100 million, rising by $13.8 million, or 16.5%, Tienter said.
“That is the largest increase in net tax capacity in at least the last 12 years,” Tienter said, adding that the city’s average increase the last several years has been 4.9%.
Raising the 2023 levy by 8.9% and letting the tax rate fall would raise city taxes on a median-valued home by $149.15, or 12.2%, according to the staff report. Going to a 14.5% levy increase would add another $80, for a total increase of $229.18.
“It’s a little difficult for me to swallow, because those are numbers that are like the opposite end of anything that I would ever advocate for or support,” Council Member Dan Kealey said. “These are very, very unusual circumstances.”
He said there’s justification for 8.9% because it’s “going to the things that we need and we all support, and that is the police and fire and some of the other positions within the city,” Kealey said.
A 14.5% increase would have to be a “one-year thing,” said Kealey, adding that he’s eager to see how much it will reduce levy hikes in subsequent years.
Council Member Dan Gustafson sought assurance the big increase would put the city on sound fiscal footing after years when he said the council has been “pretty conservative” and “kicked things down the road.”
“And I feel like it’s all caught up with us this year,” Gustafson said.
Lower-than-predicted levy increases in following years could make a big 2023 increase worthwhile, Workman said.
Council Member Cara Schulz, who opposes property tax increases and has voted against every annual budget and levy while in office, said she’s open to discussing 14.5%, but it would hit some people hard.
“That’s our residents’ money,” she said. “And we all know people that are making big changes in their lives because of inflation, and they don’t have the money — they flat out don’t have it. How many people that you know are just not purchasing meat anymore? ... I know several. They are not driving to places anymore.”
Council members also debated whether facilities projects should be funded solely by utility franchise fees — which the council quadrupled in 2020 and would likely have to raise again — or a mix of franchise fees and levy-supported debt.
