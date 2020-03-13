The city of Burnsville is closing several facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Burnsville Ice Center, the Ames Center, Birnamwood Golf Course, the city maintenance facility, Burnsville Community Television and THE GARAGE were closed to the public for 30 days effective Saturday, March 14.
City Hall remains open during normal business hours.
All nonessential events and reservations in city-owned facilities during the 30-day period are canceled. Those events include:
• City Hall — workshops, open houses and private rentals. (City Council and commission meetings will adjust schedules as necessary.
• The Burnsville Ice Center and Birnamwood Golf Course — public skating/open ice, rented ice time, lessons, tee times and golf leagues.
• Fire stations 1 and 2 — station tours, ride-alongs and the prescription drug drop box. Fire stations will be open for members of the public who come on site for an emergency medical need.
• Burnsville Community Television — studio and editing bay usage and studio tours.
• THE GARAGE — performances, workshops and programs.
• The Ames Center — performances, competitions and private rentals.
“Our No. 1 priority is for the safety of our community and our staff. As we find ourselves in a global pandemic, we are committed to complying with recommendations from the CDC, state and federal governments to protect everyone’s health,” said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
The city will evaluate whether further action is needed after mid-April, it said in a news release.
“In light of social distancing recommendations, we are considering how to continue to effectively serve the community,” the release said. “Community members can find many city-related resources at www.burnsvillemn.gov, and are always welcome to call or email staff.”
The city will maintain an up-to-date list of event details and facility closures at www.burnsvillemn.gov/COVID19.
