Burnsville city manager resigns

Burnsville City Manager Melanie Mesko Lee resigned effective Friday, Jan. 14.
The City Council will formally accept the resignation at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The council has appointed Deputy City Manager Gregg Lindberg to an interim city manager role. Lindberg has been Burnsville’s deputy manager since July 2019 and has more than 20 years of experience in local government and leadership development.
“Gregg is the right person to lead our organization alongside our leadership team,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said in a city news release. “He has extensive knowledge of local government and staff development. His passion for the Burnsville community is inspiring, and I’m confident he will help us go from a great service organization to an excellent one.”
Lee began as Burnsville city manager in January 2019 after serving as Hastings city administrator since 2013 and assistant administrator for 14 years before that.
Under Lee’s leadership, the city successfully navigated challenges brought by COVID-19 and successfully lobbied for special tax-increment financing legislation for the Burnsville Center redevelopment, the news release said.
During her tenure the organization stayed true to its commitment to become an employer of choice, began work on inclusion and belonging, reinvested in employee professional growth initiatives and adopted flexible workplace policies, the release said.
During her tenure in Burnsville Lee also served as president of Metro Cities and on the boards of the Metropolitan Area Management Association and the Burnsville YMCA. She was a member of the Burnsville Breakfast Rotary. She represented Burnsville on committees or working groups at the county, metro and state levels.
Lindberg served as a City Council member in St. Louis Park from 2014-2018. He has taught public administration and organizational development classes at St. Paul College and Metro State University, and currently teaches at Hamline University and Bethel University. Prior to working in Burnsville, Lindberg was human resources manager at the Three Rivers Park District for 13 years.
In Burnsville, Lindberg supports the city manager’s functions and leads the Organizational Services Division – including Communications and Community Engagement, the city clerk's office, finance, human resources and information technology. He is instrumental in the city’s new community engagement initiatives and organizational development programs for city staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.