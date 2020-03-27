The city of Burnsville is extending its initial closure of city facilities to the public through June 30.
The “difficult” decision was based on current information about the spread of COVID-19, the city said in a statement this week.
City-sponsored events, recreational opportunities and performances at the Ames Center through June 30 will be postponed or canceled.
“These decisions were not taken lightly, as we value the positive impacts these events have on our community’s quality of life and our vision that Burnsville is a vibrant city, boldly leading, welcoming to all,” the statement said. “We take pride in the variety of opportunities our community has to be engaged in building connections and living our belief that ‘You Belong Here.’ However, in light of the COVID-19 virus’ impact on communities, not only in Minnesota but throughout the world, we determined that this decision supports our commitment to following the guidelines of the CDC to control the spread of this dangerous virus.”
Facility closures include:
• City Hall (City Council and commission meetings will adjust schedules as necessary).
• The Burnsville Ice Center.
• Birnamwood Golf Course.
• Burnsville Fire Stations 1 and 2 (stations will be open for those who come on site due to an emergency).
• The Burnsville Police Station (the station will be open for those who come on site due to an emergency).
• Burnsville Community Television.
• THE GARAGE.
• The Ames Center.
“City staff are continually evaluating the situation and should we be able to reinstate programs or access to facilities, we will do so with enthusiasm and excitement,” the statement said. “Until then, we wish our entire community health and wellness. And don’t forget, Burnsville’s many trails and open spaces provide a variety of options to your regular dose of fresh air and exercise while practicing social distancing guidelines.”
The City is maintaining an up-to-date list of event details and facility closures at www.burnsvillemn.gov/COVID19. Community members can find many city-related resources at www.burnsvillemn.gov, and are welcome to call or email staff.
