Seven Burnsville City Council candidates are competing for four spots on the general election ballot in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The primary winners will vie for two open seats in the Nov. 8 general election.
Council members Dan Kealey and Vince Workman are seeking reelection to four-year terms. Also running are Vel Bostick, Kriystauhl Fitchett, Chris John, Will Johnson and Matthew Swenson.
Candidates responded to a questionnaire from Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek.
Vel Bostick
Address: Not given
Family: Spouse, four daughters, two grandchildren and a dog named Rocko
Occupation: Realtor/notary (2022 reinstated licenses)
Education: Communications
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Not given
Why should people vote for you?
I live and care about the city of Burnsville because it impacts my daily life. I would like to facilitate change by executing policies that have positive results for businesses and residents. The City Council vision is that “Burnsville is a vibrant city, boldly leading, welcoming to all.” I would like to build on the strategic initiatives of my predecessors while at the same time assessing and realigning those initiatives that have not been successful. I want to be the advocate, ambassador, and voice for a diverse community. I want to carry your voice to the council and the mayor.
Assess the work of the current City Council. What, if any, changes in direction are needed?
I am aware of several City Council priorities that include infrastructure, multifamily housing, staff wellness and community gardening initiative projects to name a few. It will take some time before they can be fully assessed since they are relatively new. I believe this is moving in the right direction. However, I would like to see an expansion of the DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) engagement to include certain groups that I have not yet seen represented in city activities.
The city commissioned a financial management plan that concludes most city departments are understaffed. It recommends adding at least 44.5 new full-time-equivalent positions by 2032. The Police Department is seeking at least 11.5 new positions in the next three years, and the Fire Department is seeking 16 new positions in the next five years. To accommodate new hiring, the financial management plan recommends annual city levy increases exceeding 10% in each of the next three years. What are your views on staffing challenges and city taxes?
I am aware that COVID has impacted personnel nationally. The city of Burnsville is not exempt. Our priority should be filling essential positions in the police and fire departments that impact the critical needs of our community. I will have to review our budget and assess the way our positions are funded. I am uncomfortable with a 10% tax increase. I need to ensure that we have a contingency plan to address this and give us relief in the future. I agree with the city’s current financial management plan that taxes will not be increased without exploring all other alternatives.
Kriystauhl Fitchett
Address: 43 Marcin Hill
Family: My husband of 28 years, Nelson Fitchett, is a recruit of former Burnsville Council Member Charlie Crichton and is currently serving a second term on the Parks and Natural Resource Commission and works full-time in investigations for Hennepin County. I am also the mother of two sons. Our oldest, Joe, is a mechanical engineer and was recruited by NASA as an undergraduate to conduct research on renewable energy until he graduated with his Ph.D. He is currently working as a professor for Georgia Tech University. Our youngest, Christopher, works full-time at American Airlines as a training manager and is currently attending school part time at the University of Colorado Boulder working on his bachelor’s degree, where he is studying psychology and music theory. Christopher spends his free time traveling and singing as a countertenor for a male chorus.
Occupation: Since 2006, I have been employed as a full-time union employee for the state of Minnesota and am currently working in enforcement.
Education: BA., political science; M.P.A., public administration; A.B.A., certified paralegal
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Current chair, Burnsville Economic Development Commission; current chair, Meet and Confer Local 101, state of Minnesota; current chair, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, state of Minnesota; staff, Governors Workforce Development Board; employee, state of Minnesota Legislature; employee, state of Minnesota Office of the Attorney General; employee, state of Minnesota Judicial District Court; co-chair, Civic Engagement Committee; Volunteer, League of Women Voters; volunteer, National League of Cities; program coordinator, JDAI (Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative); program coordinator, Rap/Dap At-Risk Youth Mentorship; mediator, juvenile truancy; volunteer, city of Burnsville; volunteer, feed and clothe the homeless
Why should people vote for you?
As with any responsible voter, people want to know my values as a candidate and my answer is very simple; how and where people spend their precious free time speaks directly to who they are and what is important to them. I spend much of my time volunteering to serve this community. As a fellow Burnsville resident, I care about our city and how it is progressing. That is one of the reasons I decided to volunteer my time on the Economic Development Commission. No matter where I’ve lived, a safe, vibrant and enjoyable environment is a priority ... and it also means happy community.
Assess the work of the current City Council. What, if any, changes in direction are needed?
Just as the world is changing so are the needs of Burnsville. While I respect the work of previous council members Burnsville would benefit from new members with new ideas that impact the direction of our city. As I talk with residents and business owners, they compare Burnsville to neighboring cities. It concerns me when I hear people say they are thinking about moving or closing a business because they feel we’re an unsafe and dying city. At the same time I hear them say Burnsville has the potential to be a thriving community and to me, that means revitalization. We have a real opportunity to deliver to our residents what will help them feel like Burnsville is the best place to live, and I’m ready to get to work to achieve that.
The city commissioned a financial management plan that concludes most city departments are understaffed. It recommends adding at least 44.5 new full-time-equivalent positions by 2032. The Police Department is seeking at least 11.5 new positions in the next three years, and the Fire Department is seeking 16 new positions in the next five years. To accommodate new hiring, the financial management plan recommends annual city levy increases exceeding 10% in each of the next three years. What are your views on staffing challenges and city taxes?
Regardless of economic conditions, it is the responsibility of a council member to ensure that we have the tools, resources and professional staffing that is necessary to create and maintain an environment where residents, business owners, and visitors feel safe and respected. That means practicing good stewardship and transparency with the city’s resources. Burnsville residents will vote to pass or reject a levy. However, it is incumbent of a council member to understand the needs of the city and to find creative ways to balance the budget to meet the needs of our community. Chris John and I are campaigning together for a better Burnsville.
Chris John
Address: 12915 18th Ave. S.
Family: Wife, Nicole; sons, Nate (19) and Devin (17)
Occupation: Senior accounting consultant
Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Burnsville Planning Commission current chair, 2019-present; Burnsville Economic Development Commission, 2012-2019; Burnsville Commercial Real Estate Council, 2014-2019; ISD 191 Finance Advisory Committee, 2017- 2019); STRIVE at Bloomington Jefferson High School (2008-2021); treasurer on multiple sports within the Burnsville Athletic Club (BAC) and coached several teams (2009-2017); and earned my Distinguished Toastmaster in 2012.
Why should people vote for you?
My priorities will always revolve around keeping that sense of community alive my wife and I found in 2004 when we chose Burnsville to raise our kids. My experience as an accountant, coupled with my time on the ISD191 Finance Advisory Committee gave me exposure to the intricacies of budgeting within government funds accounting. I am the current chair of the Burnsville Planning Commission and prior to that I had served two terms on the Economic Development Commission. Kriystauhl Fitchett, the current EDC chair, and I are the most experienced challengers in this race. Our work on these commissions has given us enormous exposure to the inner workings of our city government.
Assess the work of the current City Council. What, if any, changes in direction are needed?
I fully support keeping our council nonpartisan, doing what is best for Burnsville, rather than following political ideology. We need to continue to stay updated on our staffing needs; it’s the council’s job to stay informed through multiple sources. With our current financial projections showing us short-funded, I’d rather not continue in our current direction by simply raising the tax levy. I think we should accept other forms of revenue like renting out internet fiber lines in a public/private relationship or accepting awarded lawsuit money when applicable.
The city commissioned a financial management plan that concludes most city departments are understaffed. It recommends adding at least 44.5 new full-time-equivalent positions by 2032. The Police Department is seeking at least 11.5 new positions in the next three years, and the Fire Department is seeking 16 new positions in the next five years. To accommodate new hiring, the financial management plan recommends annual city levy increases exceeding 10% in each of the next three years. What are your views on staffing challenges and city taxes?
First, we do need to start right-sizing our staff. If city services seem less effective today than in the past, it is due to short-sighted budgeting practices. Our staff is under-resourced and over-worked, giving rise to long-term staff leaving our city. As noted, our emergency services make up over half of those staffing needs; while our population has grown their staffing levels have remained stagnant. If Kriystauhl and I are on the council, we will become more accepting of other forms of city revenue. If the council remains unchanged, the full burden of their short-sighted budgeting will be placed on the taxpayer.
Will Johnson
Address: 2513 Westcliffe Drive
Family: Married, three children
Occupation: Executive chauffeur
Education: Some college
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Vice president of Cyprus Classical Academy PTO; Mary’s Place Tuesdays kitchen help; ambassador for Guild Incorporated; ambassador for Cyprus Classical Academy; build homes with Habitat for Humanity both physically and financially; classified service chauffeur Aspen Limousines Aspen Transportation; governor, mayoral and council elections.
Why should people vote for you?
I want you to vote for me because we are all people, not greater than or less than, but rather we are all people. We need to settle right here in the middle. Because talking down to people creates issues. Having a victim mindset (whether it was put on you or you chose it) creates issues. If we communicate as people, we will know exactly what the other person is saying and we can put a pin in it, bringing about accountability as well responsibility and then integrity. Now working together, we can fix all of our issues.
Assess the work of the current City Council. What, if any, changes in direction are needed?
I am not running to diminish council. I am running to work with council to bring about a better Burnsville.
The city commissioned a financial management plan that concludes most city departments are understaffed. It recommends adding at least 44.5 new full-time-equivalent positions by 2032. The Police Department is seeking at least 11.5 new positions in the next three years, and the Fire Department is seeking 16 new positions in the next five years. To accommodate new hiring, the financial management plan recommends annual city levy increases exceeding 10% in each of the next three years. What are your views on staffing challenges and city taxes?
My first order would be to agree with the report. I personally want to know why this company was chosen, which companies weren’t chosen. Is this company known to use investments or other ventures to create revenue or is this a company that comes to a conclusion of what you need tells you to increase your income by raising taxes and walks out? Now if the city has done their due diligence to do what is best for our city there is nothing further to discuss.
Dan Kealey
Address: 316 E Travelers Trail
Family: Married, six children, three grandchildren
Occupation: Director of marketing, e-commerce and business development, PAL Management Inc.
Education: Some college, no degree
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Elected in 2006 to Burnsville City Council and reelected three times; current member of MVTA Board of Commissioners; current appointed representative to the Met Council Transportation Advisory Board for the Suburban Transit Association (four transit agencies); currently representing Burnsville on: Metro Cities Transportation and General government Committee, I-35 Solutions Transportation Alliance, Minnesota Transportation Alliance, National League of Cities Transportation Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee, NLC TIS Subcommittee on Urban Air Mobility, MnDOT and NASA Advanced Air Mobility Workgroup, World Economic Forum Advanced Air Mobility Cities and Regions Coalition; current chair of board of the Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster Community Celebration; former chair of the board of the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce; former chair and current board member, Minnesota Retailers Association.
Why should people vote for you?
In 16 years of service to the community I have constantly challenged the priorities and programming of the city to ensure innovation and efficiency are never left behind.
Face-to-face meetings with residents and taxpayers keep me grounded and humble, and our wonderfully diverse population is reflected in my leadership on the City Council as well as in my leadership as chair of the board of our City Festival & Fire Muster, where I have led dramatic changes to create a truly inclusive event that is welcoming to all. Our low tax rate in Burnsville came from challenging every department each budget cycle, questioning what our priorities are today and into our future, while also investing wisely in development and redevelopment for growth. We are faced with a new era of public safety challenges with behavioral health, as well as an aging community with ever-increasing paramedic calls that require more.
Assess the work of the current City Council. What, if any, changes in direction are needed?
Healthy, mutually respectful debate is how we operate and the end result is vetted and educated decisions. This is best for Burnsville. This budget cycle our levy increase is challenged to provide support for our public safety and other departments that have fallen behind in staff to support what citizens expect in services today. My No. 1 priority is and always has been public safety, and I will support what is in the best interest of preserving our safe and clean city.
The city commissioned a financial management plan that concludes most city departments are understaffed. It recommends adding at least 44.5 new full-time-equivalent positions by 2032. The Police Department is seeking at least 11.5 new positions in the next three years, and the Fire Department is seeking 16 new positions in the next five years. To accommodate new hiring, the financial management plan recommends annual city levy increases exceeding 10% in each of the next three years. What are your views on staffing challenges and city taxes?
I have always believed and supported public safety as the foundation of a healthy and prosperous community. After going though the Great Recession and its budget pressures where we had “made do” in order to help our taxpayers while maintaining city services, then the pandemic which had its own types of pressures and impact, our long overdue Comprehensive Staffing Study has told us we are deficient in police and fire to maintain our safe city.
I support increasing our investment in police and paramedic/firefighters. There are other departments which also need staffing so each department will be scrutinized closely in our budget discussions to determine the priorities and how this will be phased in over many years.
Matt Swenson
Address: 11013 London Drive
Family: My wife, Samantha, and three children: Addison, 10, Benjamin, 6, and Julia, 3
Occupation: Adoptions specialist for an educational publishing company
Education: B.A. from University of Plymouth/Dartington College of Arts, United Kingdom
Why should people vote for you?
I understand that many of us can’t afford continual tax increases. Spending more money to fix a problem is always the easy way out and is often not the best answer. We should find a way out of any financial challenges with the means we already have.
I also don’t support unnecessary fees or fines. Code enforcement should only occur when a failure to do so causes an unnecessary burden or inconvenience on others. Looking at the outcome of an action should always inform how we address it.
Assess the work of the current City Council. What, if any, changes in direction are needed?
Burnsville is a great place to live and work and the City Council has had a large part in making this happen. I’m grateful for their leadership and general direction.
My kids have enjoyed Nicollet Commons Park, and while I’m grateful for that, I’m not comfortable with the decision to spend so much money on something a fraction of residents use. Nonessential spending isn’t something that should happen lightly, especially in our economic environment.
The city commissioned a financial management plan that concludes most city departments are understaffed. It recommends adding at least 44.5 new full-time-equivalent positions by 2032. The Police Department is seeking at least 11.5 new positions in the next three years, and the Fire Department is seeking 16 new positions in the next five years. To accommodate new hiring, the financial management plan recommends annual city levy increases exceeding 10% in each of the next three years. What are your views on staffing challenges and city taxes?
Everyone is facing increased expenses and most of us aren’t having these expenses offset by increased income. If we have to be more frugal and creative with how we get by, then government should be able to as well. I don’t have all the answers right now (no one does), but I do know that we shouldn’t be raising taxes, especially now, and if that means the City Council needs to make some difficult decisions, then they are on the same page as the rest of us.
Vince Workman
Address: 11624 Rodeo Drive
Family: Married with three boys (7, 5 and 2) and another child due in November
Occupation: Father and small business owner – Workman Insurance Agency in Burnsville
Education: Burnsville High School Class of 2004; St. Cloud State University; licensed property, casualty, life and health insurance with CPIA designation (Certified Professional Insurance Agent)
Why should people vote for you?
I grew up in Burnsville, and my wife and I are now raising our family here and sending our children through Burnsville schools. Because of my background in Burnsville, I understand what our community needs today and in the future. I’ve been involved with our city government since 2015 and helped build our city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which guides Burnsville into the next 20 years. I’ve spent the last four years listening to you and making decisions which value Burnsville and our residents above all else. I am grateful for the opportunity to ask for your vote again this year.
Assess the work of the current City Council. What, if any, changes in direction are needed?
Since 2018, we have continued to support redevelopment in our residential and commercial districts. Burnsville Center is undergoing much-needed redevelopment with new ownership and full council support. We completed our new fire station, which emphasizes the health and well-being of our fire/EMS personnel. We created our Mental Health Unit and continue to embrace the safety of our community by supporting our Burnsville Police Department. We must continue to address the staffing needs of our organization.
The city commissioned a financial management plan that concludes most city departments are understaffed. It recommends adding at least 44.5 new full-time-equivalent positions by 2032. The Police Department is seeking at least 11.5 new positions in the next three years, and the Fire Department is seeking 16 new positions in the next five years. To accommodate new hiring, the financial management plan recommends annual city levy increases exceeding 10% in each of the next three years. What are your views on staffing challenges and city taxes?
Effective government cannot function without effective people which is why we are in the midst of a comprehensive staffing review. Each city department head is evaluating the service levels needed now and into the future and what staffing numbers are needed to provide those services. Council has been meeting with staff quarterly to delve into this study, and we will present residents with options for city service priorities and possible ways to fund them. We ask for your input during this process so that we know what your expectations are for this community.
