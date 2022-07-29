Seven Burnsville City Council candidates are competing for four spots on the general election ballot in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The primary winners will vie for two open seats in the Nov. 8 general election.

Council members Dan Kealey and Vince Workman are seeking reelection to four-year terms. Also running are Vel Bostick, Kriystauhl Fitchett, Chris John, Will Johnson and Matthew Swenson.

