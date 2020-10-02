Burnsville City Council members Dan Gustafson and Cara Schulz are running unopposed for four-year terms on Nov. 3.
Gustafson was elected in 2005 and 2008 and again in 2016.
Schulz was elected in 2016.
Responses to Sun Thisweek questionnaires follow.
Dan Gustafson
Age: 67
Occupation: Commercial real estate
Education: Some college
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Burnsville City Council, president of Burnsville Economic Development Authority, liaison to the Dakota Broadband Board
1) Assess the city’s financial condition in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. What cost-cutting measures would you support, if any? What increases in revenue, such as taxes and fees, would you support, if any?
Due to policy changes that were enacted in the past few years, Burnsville entered the COVID-19 pandemic in a healthy financial position. As we identify changes that we may be compelled to create as a city we will address any changes, which may affect services in a thoughtful and responsible way.
2) Assess the city’s response to the pandemic.
Based on the early information that we received decisions were made to mitigate the situation using the advice of our doctors and scientists. As we learned more about the transmission of COVID-19, we have made adjustments along the way in order to protect the health of our residents and try to lead as normal a life as you can in these times.
3) Has the city achieved a proper balance between city services, spending and taxes? What, if any, services do you think should be improved, added or curtailed?
The city has always and will continue to provide needed city services in an efficient and cost-effective way. During these trying times we will be called on to stay diligent and look for cost-saving ways of performing our duties while maintaining our high quality of service that our residents and businesses have become accustomed to.
4) Has the city taken adequate steps to sustain its vitality as it ages? Do you have any ideas for making sure properties are well maintained and for promoting development and redevelopment?
Over the past few years we as the City Council have developed policies that have enabled developers to thrive in Burnsville with rezoning, use of building materials and the ease of working with our Planning Department. In our neighborhoods there has been a visible growth in the remodeling of our single-family homes and apartment buildings. As an affordable city we are selling on average 1,000 homes a year, and the homes are remodeled to sell or remodeled with the new owners.
Cara Schulz
Age: 50
Occupation: Candidate recruiter
Education: B.A. in mass communications
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: In addition to serving on the boards of several industry associations, I have served on the Burnsville City Council for four years. I volunteer at food shelves and work directly with persons experiencing homelessness.
1) Assess the city’s financial condition in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. What cost-cutting measures would you support, if any? What increases in revenue, such as taxes and fees, would you support, if any?
In my four years on the City Council I have never voted for an increase in taxes. I support a plan which cuts residents’ property taxes by up to 30 percent, wouldn’t decrease city services, and results in the same amount of revenue coming into the city. Right now, 30 percent of all property taxes we collect are taken by other metro cities because of the Fiscal Disparities Act. If we eliminate the city property tax and switch to collecting revenue through the tax on water and electric meters we can keep 100 percent of the collected taxes in Burnsville. For every $100 we collect now through property tax, we would only need to collect $70 through the water and electric meter tax. If more Burnsville tax dollars stay in Burnsville we will be in a stronger financial position.
2) Assess the city’s response to the pandemic.
I wish the council could take credit for the amazing ways the city responded to the challenges we faced this year, but we can’t. With no notice, city staff completely changed where and how they work while keeping our city services going and creating fun activities for our residents. Our residents shopped for each other, checked on each other, and cared for one another. Staff and residents worked together, such as when a resident suggested unused city park picnic tables be loaned to restaurants for outside dining. All while our first responders shouldered a crushing and ever-increasing level of calls.
3) Has the city achieved a proper balance between city services, spending and taxes? What, if any, services do you think should be improved, added or curtailed?
Burnsville has afforded many “wants” in the past few years through yearly tax increases. An example is the water feature at Nicollet Commons Park, which needed repairs as leaks caused it to lose about one-third of its water. Just weeks ago, council voted to not only repair the water feature, but to add additional water features to the park. While I understand why council took that vote, I disagree with spending considerable additional taxpayer money on a want during an economic crisis. Then turning around and talking about raising taxes on residents, many of whom are reeling from the pandemic.
4) Has the city taken adequate steps to sustain its vitality as it ages? Do you have any ideas for making sure properties are well-maintained and for promoting development and redevelopment?
For many years Burnsville tried to turn back time and over-regulated everything to death. Our City Council even dictated businesses’ building styles, which were over 20 years out of date. We pretended the Burnsville Center mall would reclaim its glory and we’d again be a regional shopping destination. In doing this we ignored all the new and incredible ways Burnsville was growing and evolving. Since I’ve been on council, we’ve started to remove outdated ordinances and now our city is known for one-of-a-kind shops, restaurants, new festivals, and being a destination for health and wellness.
