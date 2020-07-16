Considers allowing more fowl
Should Burnsville allow residents to keep ducks as household pets?
The City Council took up the question Tuesday in response to a small number of citizen requests. Council members said they want to hear from residents before adding ducks to an animal ordinance that allows dogs, cats, ferrets and chickens.
The council’s last fowl call was in 2009, when it voted to allow up to four hen chickens per home.
Ducks seem to be “less of a concern than chickens as far as their impact to the community,” Council Member Vince Workman said. “Because they don’t fly, and they can’t jump, because they’re fat.”
Allowing ducks would have “little impact on public safety,” said a report from Police Chief Tanya Schwartz and Police Services Manager Lynn Lembcke. The city’s animal control consultant has no problem with them, either.
But allowing ducks would put Burnsville in the minority among 22 cities surveyed by police staff.
Six allow ducks: Bloomington, Farmington, Minnetonka, Richfield, Rosemount and Woodbury. Three of the six — Farmington, Rosemount and Woodbury — allow them only in rural or agricultural zoning districts. Two others have minimum lot size requirements of a half-acre or an acre.
The cities range from three- to five-duck limits.
“Jurisdictions that do allow for ducks, they don’t receive a lot of complaints,” Lembcke said. The few complaints concern the location of the duck shelter on the property or the keeping of more ducks than allowed, she said.
Some of the 16 other cities have considered but decided against allowing ducks, Lembcke said.
If the council allows ducks, police recommend the same rules that Burnsville applies to chickens. They must be confined at all times in a chicken coop or chicken run and are not allowed in the home or garage.
Coops and runs must be at least 50 feet from houses on adjacent lots and at least 10 feet from the property line. They must be screened from view with a solid fence or landscaped buffer.
Other questions to consider are whether to allow a maximum number of ducks in combination with chickens and other household pets, the staff report said.
The report noted that city ordinance prohibits feeding waterfowl.
The city has gotten inquiries about other animals, including pot belly pigs, snakes, goats and fox, Lembcke said.
The council specifically decided to take up the duck question. City Manager Melanie Lee said staff will seek citizen input.
“I just want civic engagement,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
