On leave from Gateway STEM Academy
The founder and executive director of a Burnsville charter school is on unpaid leave after being accused in federal search warrants of misappropriating money designated for child nutrition programs, the Sahan Journal reported Feb. 3.
Gateway STEM Academy announced on its website that Abdiaziz Farah’s leave would begin Jan. 21. The school, located at 12119 16th Ave. S., serves mostly East African immigrant families and enrolled 221 students last year, according to the Journal, a news organization covering immigrants and people of color in Minnesota.
Accusations against Farah relate to his business activities outside the school, the Journal reported.
A pair of FBI warrants unsealed Jan. 20 in U.S. District Court allege that companies controlled in part by Farah — Empire Gas and Grocery, Empire Cuisine and Market and Empire Enterprises — received more than $10 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funding that was supposed to provide meals for disadvantaged children during the pandemic, the Journal reported.
But little, if any, of the money was used to feed children, warrants allege. Instead, companies receiving the funds — including Empire Cuisine and Market and Empire Enterprises — “transferred the money among several companies in order to launder and conceal the source and use of the funds,” the FBI alleges. “They then used much of the funds to purchase real estate, cars, and other items.”
Farah allegedly bought a home at 15418 Hampshire Lane, Savage, which the Journal said cost $575,000. He also reportedly bought a $29,000 Porsche.
Entities receiving funds include the ThinkTechAct Foundation, whose president, Mahad Ibrahim, is also named. He’s a former board member of Gateway Academy who left the board this fall, the Journal reported.
Accused of funneling millions of dollars of child nutrition funds through shell companies, some of which enriched him personally, Ibrahim allegedly spent $320,000 in federal funds at a custom home-building company in Columbus, Ohio, and $30,000 on cryptocurrency, the Journal reported.
The ThinkTechAct Foundation is a nonprofit that provides education and other services to underserved children and adults, according to its website. It received more than $16 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funding between February and November of 2021, the Journal reported.
That money came through two intermediaries, the Journal reported: $14 million from Partners in Quality Care and $2 million from Feeding Our Future, which are sponsor organizations for local groups providing food aid. More than $10 million of those funds was transferred to Empire Cuisine and Market accounts owned or partly controlled by Farah, the Journal reported.
Three warrants in the case describe a “large-scale scheme” in recent years to fraudulently obtain and misappropriate federal child nutrition money.
“The scheme was carried out by individuals who owned and operated companies purportedly in the business of providing federally-funded, free meals to underprivileged children and adults, including during the global COVID-19 pandemic,” the warrants said. “The companies and their owners received tens of millions of dollars in federal funds,” almost none used to feed children.
“Instead, the participants in the scheme misappropriated the money and used it to purchase real estate, cars, and other luxury items.” The scheme is “ongoing,” warrants said.
Empire Cuisine and Market received funds from Feeding Our Future to provide food service for a meal site in Burnsville, the Journal reported. A Feeding Our Future meal site in an office suite at 1506 Southcross Drive W., in Burnsville was among the properties to be searched.
A house at 15101 County Road 5 in Burnsville was also named in a warrant. It’s the residence of Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, a Feeding Our Future employee, the warrant said.
