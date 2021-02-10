Burnsville Center owners say they’re open to new beginning

Kohan, Seritage reps meet with council
Two owners of the struggling Burnsville Center property said Tuesday they’re open to opportunities and suggestions for turning it around.
Kohan Retail Investment Group announced its plan to sell some buildings and outlots to help repay lenders and investors for its purchase of half the mall at auction last fall.
A representative of Seritage Growth Properties, which owns the Sears store that went dark in 2017, announced no specific plans but said the real estate investment trust has repurposed many of its big-box retail spaces around the country.
Kohan and Seritage representatives joined the Burnsville City Council in a work session Tuesday. Not represented were the other two owners, Macy’s and JCPenney, which had been invited to join.
New York-based Kohan, known for buying up troubled malls, landed half of the Burnsville Center property at auction for about $17 million — a fraction of the $64.2 million owed on the property. Tennessee-based CBL & Associates, the previous owner of the main mall building and tenant spaces, as well as outlots, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
“We’re not a developer,” Kohan founder Mike Kohan told the council. “We’re not trying to redevelop this property.”
The company aims to fill darkened tenant spaces, boost traffic in the mall and find alternative uses for spaces where retail is no longer viable, Kohan said.
Reacting to the mall’s fading fortunes in the online shopping era, the city in recent years has developed its Center Village redevelopment plan for the mall and surrounding retail properties on the north and south sides of County Road 42.
While continuing to accommodate existing large-footprint stores, the plan calls for eventual development of walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods with residential, commercial and other uses.
The plan also recommends an architectural upgrade of the mall, which opened in 1977, and modernization of food, drink, retail and other offerings.
“It seems like you guys have been very proactive,” said Felix Reznick of Kohan Retail Investment Group, adding that he perused some of the Center Village recommendations and if his company could help realize them, “we’d love to do so. To the extent you guys could help us fill the mall, we’re all ears also.”
According to Council Member Dan Kealey, his recent walk-arounds at the mall suggest that about 70% of the storefronts are dark.
“With the amount of dark fronts, it’s concerning inside the mall,” Kealey said. He urged Kohan to find retailers that appeal to millennials, who are “driving the spend and the behavior” in the “dot-com” shopping era.
Council Member Vince Workman asked about Kohan’s immediate plans.
Reznick said the company will sell outlots to make its lender and investors “whole as quickly as possible.” The Schuler Shoes, Shogun Sushi and Hibachi and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry buildings will be sold, he said.
“We’re beholden to our lender, our investors and the city where we buy the property,” Reznick said.
He said he wants to fill the vacant Gordman’s department store space.
“I’ve had multiple parties interested,” Reznick said. “But I don’t want to fill it with anybody. I want to fill it with a use that will attract a lot more foot traffic here.”
Pitches from storage companies have been a “no-go,” Reznick said.
Kohan is interviewing leasing brokers, he said, adding that the mall has some tenants behind on rent.
“For some reason, they think they can squat and not pay,” he said. “We’ve had that issue here. We’ve had to take a little bit of action here.”
Council members stressed the importance of housing in the Center Village concept. It relies on development of “mixed-use buildings with a lot of concentrated residential,” Kealey said.
Multifamily housing developers are “circling Burnsville” for places to build, Council Member Dan Gustafson said.
Southdale Center in Edina was re-energized by new housing, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
Reznick said he’s open to housing, though some of the outlots are too small.
Reznick said the city has “an aggressive vision for de-malling the space. I think in parts it does work. But you have a working Macy’s. As a company, they’ve gotten pretty healthy, actually.”
With the Sears/Seritage space vacant, “it probably starts there, and we have a lot of land there,” he said.
“We’re very progressive in concepts of redevelopment,” said Matthew McDonnell of Seritage. “We’re open to exploring other uses for the box beyond retail.” He noted that Seritage participated in city planning sessions that led to the Center Village plan and rezonings for new uses.
After a “challenging” 2020, “there are going to be opportunities for the center,” McDonnell said.
Kohan has repurposed numerous retail spaces with uses from call centers and law offices to a sheriff’s station, Reznick said.
“That’s what we do,” he said. “I’m bringing in a college in Texas. We’re open.”
Mike Kohan asked about the availability of sales tax concessions he suggested are available in other states.
The mayor told him the city is pursuing a bill in the Legislature that would authorize tax-increment financing for the Center Village area. TIF for infrastructure projects would reduce some landowner costs, she said.
The Center Village plan includes new street grids, County Road 42 upgrades and a pedestrian underpass beneath 42.
Burnsville state Reps. Kaela Berg and Jess Hanson and Sen. Lindsey Port are carrying the legislation.
Berg asked property owners to keep in mind the city’s diversity and newer immigrant families when planning new uses.
“There are things that they would like to see in a space that might speak to them,” she said.
