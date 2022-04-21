Burnsville Center, new fire station among mayor’s topics

Kautz delivers State of the City address
A new beginning for the Burnsville Center area and a new fire station were among the topics Mayor Elizabeth Kautz addressed in her State of the City speech April 18.
Kautz also touted the Police Department’s behavioral health unit in the annual address, held at the Ames Center and sponsored by the city and the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce.
The city made “great progress” in the past year toward designing a “premier place — Burnsville Center Village,” the mayor said. The city now has state-granted tax-increment financing authority to encourage redevelopment in the Center Village retail area along County Road 42. There are plans for County Road 42 improvements and a new Interstate 35W southbound off ramp to the area. New zoning for mixed-use development is in place.
“What all of this means is we are paving the way for a transformation of that area,” Kautz said, predicting “great things coming in the future. All is ready and the table is set for the owners and developers to act.”
The Fire Department this year occupied the new Fire Station 1 on Newton Avenue south of County Road 42 and west of County Road 5.
“The new fire station provides enhanced safety for our community while providing a healthy environment for our firefighter-paramedics and fire staff,” Kautz said.
An open house at the $18.6 million station will be held Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The police Community Engagement Behavioral Health Unit recently received a Leaders in Local Government Award from the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, Kautz said.
The unit “specifically seeks to proactively engage with citizens in our community to provide crisis and mental health response and community support, especially when responding to community members suffering with mental illness, chemical dependency and homeless-unsheltered living conditions,” the mayor said.
The city’s growth continued in 2021 with permits for four new apartment projects, 30 townhomes and six commercial and industrial facilities, she said.
“Uncertain times have slowed growth, and we are looking forward to another busy 2022,” Kautz said.
In the past year the city adopted a multimodal plan for getting around Burnsville, “from walking to biking to riding,” she said. “The plans lay out a blueprint for improving transportation for everyone in the coming years.”
Sustainability remains a focus of city government — “an umbrella that covers everything we do at City Hall,” said Kautz, the mayor since 1995. “When driving down improved roads, you may notice our new fire engine and hybrid police cruisers that show our focus on sustainability. But there is more we can do.”
The city’s Grow Burnsville program — with its food forest and market garden — and community gardens (Crosstown East is the newest) enhance “food security, sustainability and equity” in the city, she said.
“Long term, we continue to plan for how we care for our natural resources,” she said. “We continue to look at ways to adopt water conservation measures, clean out our lakes and streams, and environmentally friendly landscaping.”
Kautz touted investments in city employees.
“We have invested in our staff through Burnsville University, which has engaged over 600 participants in 53 separate training opportunities,” she said. “We have invested in technology and process improvements to maximize efficiency and enhance service.”
Burnsville has a new city manager, she noted. The interim city manager, Gregg Lindberg, accepted the City Council’s job offer on April 11.
Community outreach is being enhanced digitally and in other ways, Kautz said.
“We want to make local government accessible to all,” she said. “To make a bigger impact, we formed an engagement community liaison group. We are bringing city staff, leaders, organizations and residents together for good discussions, food, fun and fellowship.”
