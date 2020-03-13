‘Burnsville Celebrates Women’ is March 19

Mayor spearheading Ames Center event
Elizabeth Kautz was a rookie mayor in 1995 when a group of teenagers, including Heather Manley, came with a request.
Tired of getting kicked out of parking lots, they wanted a skateboard park in Burnsville. With the mayor’s encouragement and the help of Manley’s late father, Richard, they formed a nonprofit fundraising corporation and partnered with the city on the project.
Today, Heather Manley owns a distillery and a global business called On Demand Group. She’s one of five businesswomen who will be featured at “Burnsville Celebrates Women,” a free event organized by the mayor and a firm called the Female Quotient.
“Even when she was just a teenager, she was a go-getter,” Kautz said of Manley. “And she’s still involved in the community. She’s just amazing.”
Several public-sector female leaders will also be spotlighted at the event on Thursday, March 19, from 3-6 p.m. at the Ames Center in Burnsville.
Kautz said she planned it to coincide with Women’s History Month in March and this year’s centennial of U.S. women’s suffrage.
“I just want to broadcast the wonderful contributions women have made in history, in Minnesota and in Burnsville,” said Kautz, who has been continually re-elected since 1994. “That, for me, is important, especially also when we’re honoring the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.”
Her partner in the event is Shelley Zalis, founder of the Female Quotient, which operates out of Los Angeles and New York. The firm consults with Fortune 500 companies on gender equality and offers pop-up experiences known as Equality Lounges at industry conferences and college campuses.
Zalis said she met Kautz while speaking at a U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting.
“It was love and hello between us,” Zalis said. “She said, We’re doing this in my city. I said, OK.”
Kautz has also been a groundbreaker, serving as one of the first female, unordained pastoral ministers in the Archdiocese of Minneapolis and St. Paul. She worked at St. John the Baptist Church in Savage in the 1970s and 1980s before opening her own Burnsville business, Growth Dynamics, which she later sold. Kautz has also been a land development consultant and is a former president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
The five featured business women will each speak for six to seven minutes, Kautz said. They are:
• Jeryl Beaulieu, president and CEO of Showcraft Inc. and a founder of former Burnsville-based company Skyline Displays.
• Darlene Miller, president and CEO of Permac Industries in Burnsville. She was inducted into the Minnesota Women Business Owners Hall of Fame in 2016.
• Jennifer Smith, founder and CEO of Burnsville-based Innovative Office Solutions.
• Maureen Bausch, the CEO of Minnesota Super Bowl 52, interim chief management officer of the Mayo Clinic and a partner with Bold North Associates.
• Heather Manley, founder of Crooked Water Spirits and owner of On Demand Group.
Local leaders who will also give remarks are Jackie Magnuson, a 31-year member of the District 196 School Board; District 196 Superintendent Mary Kreger; Savage Mayor Janet Williams; Kautz; Burnsville City Council Member Cara Schulz; Burnsville City Manager Melanie Lee; Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz, the first woman in the job; District 191 School Board Chair Abigail Alt; District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle; Liz Workman, Dakota County commissioner from Burnsville; and Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland.
The private- and public-sector panels will each include a moderated section, Kautz said. Zalis from the Female Quotient will also speak.
The last hour will be a networking session, “and perhaps opportunities can be realized and open doors can be experienced,” Kautz said.
“We say, Women alone have power. Collectively, we have impact,” Zalis said. “(Kautz) just embraced this idea and has been running big and bold with it.”
RSVP for “Burnsville Celebrates Women” at https://mailchi.mp/thefq/burnsville.
