Council adds YMCA as nonprofit beneficiary
Businesses are lining up by the dozens for grants of up to $20,000 from the city of Burnsville’s COVID-19 relief fund. And the City Council added the Burnsville YMCA to a short list of nonprofits eligible for up to $50,000.
The council is also considering a request from M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. The hospital is seeking $161,000, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
As of Monday, the city had received 62 applications from businesses seeking $1.16 million in funding, according to Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner. Burnsville has approximately 2,900 businesses.
Faulkner expected a majority of the applications were still to come before the midnight deadline on Friday, Aug. 14. Businesses of any type or size with a physical presence in Burnsville that can demonstrate financial hardship from the pandemic are eligible for grants.
Since applications have already exceeded the $1 million the council reserved for business grants from its $4.72 million share of congressionally approved CARES Act funding, a lottery will determine the recipients.
The council also reserved allocations of $50,000 each for three prominent nonprofits: 360 Communities, Experience Burnsville and the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce.
The council voted unanimously Aug. 4 to add $50,000 for the Burnsville YMCA. The Y said in a letter to the council it expects to lose $1.5 million in revenue this fiscal year, furloughed more than 350 employees and pivoted during the pandemic being a “community resource hub” for meal distribution, child care and other essential services.
Under the CARES Act, assistance for the hospital would come from a direct allocation instead of the grant program, City Manager Melanie Lee told the council Aug. 4.
Council members indicated a willingness to consider the hospital’s request. But they asked for more information on the hospital’s pandemic-related losses, the amounts of CARES funding other cities in its south metro service area are planning to give, and the amount it may have received from CARES funding already awarded to the regional M Health Fairview system.
The system has been awarded about $126 million, according to Kautz. That’s spread across facilities across the Twin Cities, noted Council Member Dan Kealey, who urged neighboring cities to step up for their local hospital.
“Not that our $160,000’s going to make their day, but it’s going to help,” Kealey said. “If every community contributes something in that neighborhood depending on the amount of activity they get from those communities, it’s definitely going to add up to a lot, and it’ll make a difference for them.”
The hospital is seeking CARES money from Burnsville to offset “nonreimbursable costs” representing the city’s “proportional share within our service area,” Brian Knapp, vice president of operations, wrote in a July 16 letter to Kautz. “We are making similar requests of neighboring communities.”
The hospital has “dramatically altered almost every aspect of our operations,” placing “an extraordinary burden on our hospital that will not be covered by insurance reimbursements, the State of Minnesota, or the federal government,” Knapp wrote.
City’s eligible expenses
The city has priorities for its own CARES Act funding. The city has $11.52 million in eligible expenses, including the business grant program, dwarfing its $4.72 million allocation, according to a July 30 report from Lee.
Payroll expenses for staff time that has been “substantially dedicated to responding to the pandemic are eligible,” she said.
According to the report, the eligible expenses are: the business grant program, direct city expenditures of $1.83 million, fire and emergency medical service payroll costs of $1.27 million, police payroll costs of $6.57 million, other “substantially dedicated” payroll costs of $328,000, and $234,000 in employee costs for COVID-19 response and mitigation.
The report’s suggested priorities for the money are, in order, the business and nonprofit grant program, direct city expenses including personal protective equipment and computer equipment purchased for telework and virtual meetings, fire and EMS payroll from March 1 through Nov. 15, police payroll from March 1 through Nov. 15, other “substantially dedicated” employee payroll from March 1 through Nov. 15, other wages of employees assigned COVID-19 response and mitigation, and “any other reasonably necessary expenditure.”
Council members endorsed the priorities.
Revenue losses
Under the CARES Act, local governments can’t use the money to cover pandemic-related revenue losses.
Burnsville’s estimated losses for 2020 are $2.3 million, Finance Director Jennifer Rhode told the council.
The city is down $861,269 in first-half property tax collections and estimates nontax losses of $1.44 million, according to Rhode.
Nontax losses include licenses and permits ($189,875), fines and forfeitures ($115,490), recreation fees ($201,000), emergency medical service charges ($498,000), investment income $202,500), hotel room taxes ($190,000) and miscellaneous, including facility rentals and donations ($41,500).
The Burnsville Ice Center is projecting a net operating loss of $178,280 for 2020, Rhode said. The Ames Center is projecting a net operating loss of $338,560.
