City gets $8 million

Burnsville businesses have received more than $273 million in COVID-19 relief funding, according to figures compiled by the city.

A total of 3,975 Burnsville businesses received the money from a range of programs controlled at the federal, state and local levels.

“There’s a lot out there right now,” Finance Director Jenny Rhode told the City Council Aug. 2.

For city government, the latest round of massive federal relief — the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan — will bring $8.04 million.

The council has said that recovering revenue lost during the pandemic is the top priority for the funds. The council has also said it wants to avoid duplicating other relief programs as it decides how to use the money.

Guidance on specific eligible uses is still forthcoming from the U.S. Treasury, but broad guidelines allow revenue recovery as a use.

