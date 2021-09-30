The Burnsville Breakfast Rotary Club held its 27th annual charity golf outing at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville on Aug. 18.
A total of 92 golfers participated in the 18-hole scramble. The tournament raised $13,380 to support nonprofits in the south metro area. Recipients will be announced later this fall.
The Burnsville Breakfast Rotary Club was founded in 1994 and is affiliated with Rotary International. Meetings are being held the second and fourth Thursdays of the month 7 a.m. at the International House of Pancakes, 14351 Nicollet Court, Burnsville.
Belonging to Rotary gives members an opportunity to give back to their communities and to connect with like-minded leaders and friends.
For more information about Burnsville Breakfast Rotary, visit www.burnsvillebreakfastrotary.org or contact President Dan McElroy at danmcelroy@comcast.net. The club is also on Facebook at bvillebreakfastrotary.
