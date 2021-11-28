ASSOCIATED PRESS -- A group of 20 to 30 people grabbed numerous electronic items at a Best Buy store in Burnsville and quickly fled before police could arrive.
No weapons were seen in the caper Friday night and no one was reported injured, Burnsville police Capt. Don Stenger said. The Star Tribune reports no one had been arrested as of Saturday morning.
“We don’t know exactly what was taken or the dollar value,” Stenger said.
The robbery occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year following the Thanksgiving holiday.
The incidents resemble a number of mass robberies recently reported across the United States, where groups of people swarm a store, clear the shelves of goods and then flee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.