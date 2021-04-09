Price part of bustling Northeast enclave
The more paint Alison Price applied, the worse it got. Finally she ditched the canvas she’d been working on for a Burnsville Visual Arts Society show pairing painters with poets and storytellers.
“It was just such a fail,” Price said. “It was so bad. Every time I tried to fix it, it just got worse.”
The canvas lay in her studio, “bereft of love,” until she sliced it up with a razor blade, put the shreds in a box and later affixed them to a smaller canvas with along with paint, found materials and her own “proprietary texture” for finishing off a painting.
The “Fireflies” series was born — one of several that have brought Price midlife success as an abstract expressionist artist.
Some of her “Fireflies” paintings will be displayed in a showroom at the new Huxley Apartments under construction in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District. Price and her husband, John Newman, raised two daughters and still live in Burnsville, but she’s had a studio in the bustling Northeast enclave since 2005.
To further cement the bond between art and lifestyle in Northeast, the nonprofit Art to Change the World commissioned 224 works from 20 artists that new Huxley residents can choose from as housewarming gifts.
“This is going to be a great introduction for the people,” Price said. “We’re surrounded by taprooms and really cool restaurants. I hope all are going to be opening up to everybody soon.”
Her “Fireflies” series of 6-by-6-inch paintings melds perfectly with her efforts since 2015 to operate a “zero-waste” studio. Anything in her studio that’s nonrecyclable, such as plastic paint-tube containers, might to find its way onto a “Firefly.”
“So now I find gifts of mylar balloons at my gallery doorstep,” said Price, who rents space in the Northrup King Building, Minnesota’s largest arts complex. “I find shattered glass — things that people know are not recyclable. The sleeves of a Lipton Tea bag. They just give them to me because they know that they’ll wind up on a ‘Firefly.’ ”
Colors have been dancing before Price’s eyes since she was a child in New Hampshire.
“I’ve seriously been painting ever since I was a little girl,” she said. “I remember taking toilet paper and my mom’s food coloring and going outside in a rainstorm and putting the toilet paper in a gutter and letting the food coloring drizzle on it.”
She saw prisms in shards of glass and beauty in petroleum eddies on surfaces of rain puddles.
But Price said she didn’t pursue art as a profession until 2003, after her mother died. She earned a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Augsburg University in 2007 and a master’s from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 2014.
“I was told as a kid art is not a real job. ‘You need to do something else. You need to find your passion; the arts are not going to sustain you,’ ” said Price, who during the ’90s studied subjects from Greek mythology to geology at the University of Minnesota. “But strangely enough, they have. I think if you follow your passion and dedicate yourself to it, it will work.”
In 2005 Price launched her “Witnessing Waves” series, inspired by the steep-bluffed Mississippi River Gorge that runs from St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis to the Minnesota River confluence in Mendota.
“Witnessing Waves” — which, along with “Fireflies,” has been featured in Twin Cities Public Television’s “MN Original” series — reflects Price’s fascination with human migration along the rivers and regard for how it has influenced the culture of the Twin Cities.
She imagines the trees “speaking to each other and telling stories of that section of the river” and infuses symbolic DNA strands that link people with one another and humanity with the Earth.
The rivers carried European immigrants in the past, and later a number of newer immigrant communities — Hmong, Somali, Latino — were planted in neighborhoods near the river, Price said.
“It almost borders on fantasy art, but it’s not,” she said. “It’s really colorful. There’s a lot of symbolism in each one of the paintings.”
She launched another of her series, “Bridges,” after the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. It was purchased by the FBI for its field office in Brooklyn Center.
In Minnesota, other permanent collections of her art reside with Capital One in St. Cloud, BKV Group in Minneapolis, Reignite the Soul in Minneapolis and Sons of Norway in Minneapolis.
