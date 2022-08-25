Burnsville approves landfill expansion

Council members have words for opponent Bloomington
Before approving a long-anticipated landfill expansion Aug. 16, Burnsville City Council members had some tart words for their neighbors to the north who oppose the expansion.
The council voted unanimously to allow an expansion of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill that raises the peak permitted height of the covered trash pyramid from 104 feet to 372.
It will become the unwelcome visual symbol of the Minnesota River Valley, Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse told the Burnsville Planning Commission in July.
Council members countered that Bloomington’s opposition to the expansion is long predated by Burnsville — which has three landfills, one active — serving as a dumping ground for the region.
“Because 60 years ago we were barely a township and we were like the place across the river that Bloomington and Minneapolis wanted to dump their garbage,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
If Bloomington “has a problem with this landfill,” Council Member Cara Schulz said, “they can take their garbage somewhere else.”
But some Burnsville residents also oppose expanding the landfill south of the Minnesota River in the city’s northwest corner, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz acknowledged.
“We are the host to a landfill and I understand there are many members of our community who do not want to see the landfill expanded,” she said. “However, the landfill is there. It’s not going to go away. The decision was made back in the ’50s, and so we are the host to it. And there are some benefits.”
Kealey said visual representations Bloomington officials have produced in recent years mischaracterize the visual impact of the grass- and vegetation-covered hill at its peak height.
“It’s almost laughable what they presented,” he said.
“I’m pretty sure that residents on the other side will get used to that green hill they’ll be looking at. I know they didn’t want to look at an amphitheater,” said Council Member Dan Gustafson, referring to a riverfront amphitheater proposal two decades ago in Burnsville that generated resident opposition in both cities, faced a legal challenge from Bloomington and was felled by a state appeals court ruling in 2003.
The expansion will increase the landfill’s disposal capacity from 28.6 million cubic yards to 45 million. Landfill owner Waste Management still faces several rounds of Minnesota Pollution Control Agency permitting before it can raise and maximize the capacity in stages, Michael Miller, a Waste Management senior district manager, told the Burnsville Planning Commission Aug. 8.
While raising the height, the expansion also shrinks the landfill’s total footprint from 216 acres to 204. The would-be northern edge of the landfill is moved about 724 feet south, further from the river, which council members applauded.
The expansion would allow the landfill — projected to reach capacity in 2024 under the previous planned unit development governed the property — to continue operating until about 2062, according to a city staff report.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said in 2020 that landfill space for about 6 million tons of metro-area municipal solid waste would be needed in the next seven years, with about 1.7 million headed for Burnsville.
City officials say benefits of expansion include the potential to relocate the 6 million cubic yards of waste in the Freeway Landfill west of Interstate 35W and Freeway Dump east of the freeway. Both are unlined, and the MPCA says they must be cleaned out before dewatering ceases years from now at an adjacent limestone quarry. That will change groundwater flow and threaten the water supply with contamination from the Freeway garbage, according to the MPCA.
The agency has yet to recommend between a “dig and haul” option that could use the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill or another site or a “dig and line” option that would place the waste in a new lined landfill on Freeway property. The city backs dig and haul in order to open up 94 acres of Freeway property for development. The quarry operator, Kraemer Mining and Materials, and Waste Management have proposed that Kraemer unearth the waste and haul it to the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill. The Legislature must fund any solution.
Dig and line would preclude “probably a billion dollars of development for us over the years,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said. “That’s not good for any of us.”
Cleaning up the Freeway properties would reduce the number of landfills along the river from three to one and shrink the area’s total trash footprint from 310 acres to 204, said a city staff report.
Terms of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill expansion will increase host fees to the city from the current $4.33 per ton of waste to $6.83 beginning next year, with an automatic 3.5% annual increase. Along with approving a new planned unit development and other measures allowing the expansion, the council approved a renegotiated host agreement.
The city, Dakota County and the state stand to collect nearly $750 million in host fees over the next several decades, Miller told the council Aug. 16. The landfill and Kraemer Mining and Materials stand to collect another $2.5 billion in revenue over the period, he said.
Waste Management will also pay the city a one-time park dedication fee of $1.9 million under the host agreement.
An 18-hole golf course once envisioned after landfilling stopped is no longer part of the landfill’s end-use plan. New federal environmental regulations will require permanent security fencing around the landfill for more than 30 years after operations cease. The regulations are meant protect the public from ambient air emissions, including methane gas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.