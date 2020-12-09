Council debates raising taxes during a pandemic
The Burnsville City Council voted 4-1 to approve the 2021 budget and a 4 percent levy increase.
The $100.57 million budget, which includes a $43.82 million general fund, maintains current city service and employment levels, according to officials.
The $1.52 million levy increase will raise city taxes by $39 on a median Burnsville home, valued at $267,500 in 2020 and $277,300 in 2021.
City staff floated a 7.5 percent levy increase in early budget talks this summer, but the council agreed in September to tap $1.1 million in reserves and hold the increase to no more than 4 percent. The levy totals $39.31 million.
“It was not the levy I wanted, but it was the levy we could get to, considering it started out at about 7 percent,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
He said he realizes a tax increase may seem “insensitive” to struggling residents during a pandemic. But with vaccines coming “the recovery can start, albeit in small steps, but for sure in a forward direction,” Kealey said.
“Cutting three points is not all that easy,” he said. “One point’s about $340,000, so it’s about a million-dollar reduction to get down to three points. But also consider we lost over a million dollars in revenues this year (due to COVID-19), so we really had to cover more than $2 million to get down to that 4 percent levy.”
Council Member Cara Schulz cast the dissenting vote. Schulz, who opposes property tax increases and votes annually against the budget and levy, said she had hoped the council would follow Dakota County’s lead and freeze taxes next year. The proposed budget and levy the Board of Commissioners is expected to approve Dec. 15 doesn’t raise the levy.
“There is a lot of reason to be optimistic” about 2021, Schulz said. “But I also live right around the corner from a food shelf that is run by a church. So weekly, I see the car lines growing longer. There is a change in the type of vehicle that is shocking, if you would ever check it out. But with so many of us working from home, we simply don’t see it.
“It is important for us to keep in mind that while there are people making it work and there’s exciting things happening, ... there are a lot of residents who are really struggling. And there are businesses that are going out. We see that constantly, businesses that just aren’t making it.”
Schulz noted that city staff is projecting a levy increase of 8 percent in 2022 to maintain service levels.
“So stay tuned, people, and stay engaged,” she said.
Kealey said paring the levy to 4 percent felt as hard a lift as the recession-era 2010 budget, when the council froze the levy and cut city staff by 20 full-time-equivalent positions.
“That was painful,” he said. “We managed. But it was a tough decision. Some of us here today on the City Council still remember that as if it was yesterday.”
Development in Burnsville hasn’t stopped during the pandemic, and recent statistics show Minnesota is outpacing the nation’s five-year business survival rate for startups, Council Member Dan Gustafson said. Startups in Minnesota are up 60 percent from last year, he said.
Some people are suffering, “but there’s a lot of good news here for our city as well,” he said.
The city got federal help for pandemic-related expenses (but not revenue losses) from a $4.72 million CARES Act allocation. The council gave about $2.3 million of it in grants to struggling businesses and nonprofits.
“We gave (businesses) some relief, and I hope it’s just enough to allow them to make the turn and come out the other side and survive,” Kealey said. “Many have been lost even before we got the funds out the door.”
