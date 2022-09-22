The Burnsville City Council approved on Tuesday a 14.5% maximum levy increase for 2023.
The increase would raise property tax collections by $6 million next year. The council can approve a lower but not higher increase when it votes on the 2023 budget and levy Dec. 6.
Most of the proposed increase is in the general fund levy. It also includes a $702,500 increase in the Economic Development Authority levy. The total proposed maximum levy is $47.2 million.
City taxes on a median-value home ($340,900 in 2023) would rise by $216 next year.
The double-digit levy increase includes $2.6 million to hire 19 full-time employees next year, according to outgoing Chief Financial Officer Dan Tienter of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors. The number of full-time positions would rise from 288.5 to 307.5.
The understaffed city needs to add 56 new positions over the next decade, according to a city-commissioned organizational study.
The EDA levy increase would begin to build reserves for unfunded or underfunded business and residential economic development programs.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and council members Dan Gustafson and Vince Workman voted for the 14.5% maximum increase. Council members Dan Kealey and Cara Schulz voted against it.
Reconvening as the Economic Development Authority, the council voted 4-1 in favor of the proposed EDA levy, with Schulz opposed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.