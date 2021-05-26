Multimodal transportation study underway
The city of Burnsville is seeking ways to help people get around town more comfortably, conveniently and holistically.
The city’s newly launched multimodal and “complete streets” study aims to fashion a more inclusive transportation network with routes and amenities for everyone, including walkers, bikers and electric vehicle drivers.
The study will identify gaps in existing trail and sidewalk networks, examine trail and sidewalk widths, consider ways to make bike and pedestrian crossings safer and less stressful, scope out possible locations for vehicle charging stations, examine new “cut-through” paths to common destinations and even delve into options such as bike and scooter sharing.
“It’s going to be a blueprint for future investments for the city to develop a multimodal transportation network,” Heather Kienitz of SEH, a study consultant, told the city’s Planning Commission on Monday.
Planned by the city for several years, the study includes grant funding from Dakota County to promote active living and from Minnesota’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, whose goals include promoting biking and walking and reaching underserved populations.
City residents can add their opinions on topics such as trail locations and intersection safety at www.walkbikeridebville.com, which launched this week. They can pinpoint their comments by location through an interactive map.
The city is also distributing fliers about the study in English, Spanish and Somali and advertising it through social media. A study advisory committee with members of varied ages and backgrounds will meet three times. The Parks and Natural Resources Commission and the City Council will offer their feedback as the study progresses.
“We’re very concerned about having equitable engagement,” said Kienitz, who noted that residents of lower-income areas are less likely to own cars.
Council approval of a multimodal and complete streets policy is expected in September.
“We know we’re starting from a point that’s very good — there’s a lot of sidewalks and trails” in Burnsville, said Colin Harris of Alta Planning + Design, a study consultant.
But several stretches of county roads 42, 5, 11, 32 and 38 in Burnsville have pedestrian and bike trail gaps, according to a county study.
Aside from connecting gaps, there are ways to improve the system, such as creating short trail segments giving people within a “walkshed” more direct access to destinations such as schools, he said.
“There might be an opportunity to think about some of these short trails or neighborhood accessways to unlock or expand the network of low-stress facilities for walking and biking,” Harris said.
Some projects might require property acquisition, City Engineer Jen Desrude said, noting that the city worked with 16 property owners to get land for a Cliff Road trail project that will start this summer.
“We’ll probably go for low-hanging fruit first,” she said, adding that some property acquisitions may be too complex.
Crossing multiple lanes of traffic can be stressful, “especially if it’s parents with a 4-year-old or someone in a wheelchair,” Harris said.
In the last five years Burnsville has had 62 crashes involving bikers or pedestrians, four fatal — all involving pedestrians, Kienitz said. Two were at Highway 13 and Washburn Avenue, she said.
Many of the incidents are concentrated in the Burnsville Center area, she said.
The city’s Center Village redevelopment plan for the area includes a County Road 42 underpass for walkers and bikers, but the project is not yet planned or funded.
“Crossing (Highway) 13 anywhere is a dicey proposition, and I would say the same thing for County Road 42,” Planning Commissioner Ali Awad said.
“County Road 11 can be very stressful,” Commissioner Chris John said. “People are not going anywhere near the speed limit when they go down that road, and that can be very dangerous.”
The study will consider whether more electric vehicle charging stations are needed. The city now provides five in the Heart of the City.
Car charging could be a draw for Center Village, John said.
“While your car is charging you need something to do, so it might be a perfect spot for it,” he said.
Bike, scooter or car sharing could be part of the discussion. Bird, an electric scooter rental company in Minneapolis, recently approached the city of Burnsville.
“It’s more of an urban thing right now,” Desrude said, noting that city ordinance doesn’t now allow such a service. “Bird did reach out and express some interest, but then kind of pulled back.”
Minneapolis has problems with bikes and scooters being dropped off around the city, she said.
“The clutter of scooters and bikes being left around has been a concern, I think,” she said. “It could be a bigger concern in the suburbs with the limited areas it could be in,” such as the Heart of the City and Center Village.
