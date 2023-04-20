Chief: Fire hazards persist, education needed
Amid growing alarm over fire safety hazards at some Burnsville apartment complexes, the city is adding another layer to its rental licensing program.
Rental property managers will now be licensed by the city in addition to the property itself. There’s no fee or background check for manager licenses, but they can be suspended or revoked by a vote of the City Council. The requirement applies to both multifamily and single-family rentals.
Managers will be required to take annual city training at no cost to them. There will be an online course with a test at the end, Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann said.
Rental unit owners must also file displacement plans showing any services they provide, such as temporary shelter or food, if a fire or other emergency forces people from their units.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved these and other changes to the rental, building and fire codes. They were recommended by city staff and Burnsville’s Code Review Task Force, a citizen group working with staff on a two-year review of the entire city code.
Manager licensing was opposed by Minnesota Multi Housing Association President Cecil Smith, whose group represents apartment managers, owners and builders. Manager licensing and displacement plans will be “first-of-its-kind regulations in the state,” he said, calling for a “light regulatory touch” to discipline bad actors in the rental business.
Manager licensing also drew skepticism from local owners and managers, some with single-family rentals, who spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I’ve been doing this for 28 years and I take much pride in my properties I’ve maintained, not only in Burnsville but in other cities,” said Nicole Wilkins of Trellis Management, who said she manages 200 affordable housing units at Chancellor Manor in Burnsville.
Licensing could add to manager staff shortages, she said. It could endanger the professional standing of managers whose owners won’t provide the funds they need to make repairs, she said.
The goal of licensing is to educate managers and set a common standard, Jungmann said. The code changes include a requirement that building owners maintain a self-inspection procedure with written documentation. That’s in addition to the Fire Department inspections of multifamily common areas every year and unit inspections every three years.
“I can tell you, we’ve had some less than desirable property managers that just go from one property to the next to the next,” the chief said. “And you watch that property fall into disrepair and start to have problems. It used to be a fine property and now that manager comes, it’s a problem.”
About 10% of Burnsville’s 85 multifamily complexes “have significant fire issues that I’m concerned about,” Jungmann said. He said he’s “triaging” eight properties with enhanced code enforcement.
In March, the council added a 60-day extension to a 90-day rental license suspension at Parkvue Flats apartments on East Burnsville Parkway.
The city has more than 10,000 rental units that house more than 40% of its population, he said. More than half of multifamily buildings don’t have sprinkler systems, and many are over 50 years old.
Common code violations include doors that aren’t fire-rated, doors that don’t close and latch, doors without closers, missing sheetrock, trash chute doors that don’t close and overflowing trash chutes, according to Jungmann.
All allow fire and smoke to spread quickly, he said.
“We want to get ahead of these things,” Jungmann said. “We don’t want civilians injured or killed, we don’t want firefighters injured or killed.”
The city included mandatory building inspections in its rental licensing program in 2012 after temporarily closing the then-dilapidated Country Village Apartments until widespread building and code violations were fixed.
2008 to 2011 was a high watermark for multifamily fire injuries and deaths in Burnsville. Civilian injuries averaged 4.5 per year, firefighter injuries 2.5 and deaths 0.5, a city report said.
After the new inspection regime, the average number of injuries fell to one civilian a year and 0.5 firefighters from 2012 to 2015.
Civilian injuries have since climbed to an average of more than 1.5 per year from 2016 to 2022, while firefighter injuries have remained roughly the same.
“My concern is as we start to see that civilian injury trend go up, it starts to introduce the risk of civilian fatalities in these buildings,” Jungmann said.
Dollar-value losses from multifamily fires have risen since 2019, when property and content losses were far below $1 million. They rose in each of the following two years while remaining under $1 million but spiked in 2022 to around $2.5 million.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said she wants to avoid a repeat of 2011, when County Village residents came to the council seeking relief from their property conditions.
“Licensing, I’ll get over it,” said Donna Jensen, a code review task force member and the property manager at the Rambush Estates mobile home park in Burnsville, where residents rent their lots. “Because there’s no cost, and education — I’m always for that.”
