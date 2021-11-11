Bundles of Love Charity will have its annual craft show Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Burnsville location, 1101 Cliff Road E. (Cliff View Center, end unit at the corner of Cliff and Riverwood Drive).

Masks are required.

Featured will be quilts, table toppers/runners, infant and adult clothing, kitchen, household, and holiday décor as well as crafting and sewing kits for young and old.

Bundles of Love Charity is a 100% volunteer driven nonprofit that partners with community organizations to assist Minnesota families in need by providing handmade items for newborns. By gathering communities to support a parent and newborn, it offers peace of mind for parents and provide important, essential, practical supplies to show that someone cares.

For further information, contact christa.ragatz@bundlesoflove.org.

