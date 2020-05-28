Building and grounds chief retires from District 191

Oversaw key projects
With some training in the construction trades under his belt, Glenn Simon went to work after graduating from Rosemount High School in 1979.
On May 29 he went home, not to return to his job as director of operations for buildings and grounds in School District 191.
“I worked 40 years in the school system,” said Simon, who subscribes to the adage that liking what you do means not having to work a day in your life. “I felt like the time and my ability to retire worked out for me. I’m just getting to that age where it’s time to focus on something else in life: grandchildren and family and friends.”
His contributions to the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district included overseeing $65 million in building improvements voters approved in February 2015.
As a high school senior Simon took a year of construction training at Dakota County Technical College.
“It was a brand new program and I took advantage of it,” the Prior Lake resident said. “So when I graduated from high school, I was looking to go to work. I worked a couple jobs before a buddy of mine said, ‘Hey, they’re hiring over at the Burnsville school district.’ I went over there and applied and a guy by the name of Dave Cardinal hired me that day. He was the building and grounds guy, the job I have right now.”
Over the years Simon was a Burnsville High School custodian, maintenance crew member and the district’s painter and locksmith.
“I have some mechanical abilities,” he said.
He later was the operations and maintenance supervisor at then-Nicollet Junior High, and held the same job at then-Eagle Ridge Junior High when it opened in 1996.
From there he became a project manager and was promoted to director of operations eight years ago when his predecessor, Jon Deutsch, was hired by Wayzata Public Schools.
His work on the $65 million package of Vision One91 improvements voters approved in 2015 earned Simon the district’s Spirit of Excellence Award in 2017.
The projects included the $52.5 million expansion and modernization of Burnsville High School, the first piece of which opened in 1957. Even before Vision One91, Simon had overseen several years of projects to update the school.
Vision One91 crammed a tight program of work done by dozens of contractors into 19 months.
“As we see the finishing physical touches being made across he district, I am certain Glenn is feeling a bit ‘lighter,’ ” Lisa Rider, the district’s business services director, wrote in nominating Simon for the award.
“He led his staff and contractors through difficult times when timelines were crunched and things needed to be done,” Rider wrote. “Life has a tendency to throw each of us curves, and no matter what, Glenn persevered, with resilience.”
Between the major high school project and building security updates across the district, “we hit all the schools, pretty much,” said Simon, who views the period as a career highlight.
“For that period of time over two years, it increased my workload quite a bit and the hours of my day,” said Simon, whose position includes oversight of district transportation. “I try to keep my stress level low.”
The projects came in within budget and on time for the 2016-17 school year — almost.
“I think the only thing that didn’t quite make it was the activities center” at the high school, Simon said. “I believe that opened in October of that year.”
David Lake, an operations and maintenance supervisor for the district, will replace Simon.
“School District 191 has been a fabulous employer for the past 40 years,” said Simon, who has two children and one grandchild with his wife, Lydia. “And I’ve got nothing but good things to say about 191.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.