Foxpoint residents oppose initial plans
The would-be builder of a one-story group home for older disabled adults will have several weeks to meet with Burnsville neighbors who strongly oppose the project.
The City Council voted Sept. 21 to delay a vote on a variance for the project to Nov. 16. The variance would allow slab-on-grade construction without a basement or cellar for the lot at 3105 Foxpoint Road. City ordinance requires a basement or cellar in R-1, single-family districts.
Builder Eric Gullickson said he’ll flesh out design and landscape plans for the 2,900-square-foot home on the 13,080-square-foot lot and share them with residents of the northeast Burnsville neighborhood.
“The next step here is to meet with the neighborhood. ... In order to be a good neighbor, I’m willing to be compatible and work with everybody there,” Gullickson told the council after Mayor Elizabeth Kautz suggested the delay.
Neighbors say the one-story home wouldn’t fit in a neighborhood of mostly two-story homes, and that the building — which would house up to six people 55 and older who are wheelchair-bound or have trouble using stairs — is a commercial use with a commercial look.
Neighbors have raised numerous other concerns about traffic and safety, on-street parking by visitors and employees, the large size of the long-vacant lot, a lack of yard space, the lack of a basement, and future uses and resale potential for the building if the group home goes out of business.
But if the council denied the variance, Gullickson could probably successfully challenge the ruling under the federal Fair Housing and Americans with Disabilities acts, according to City Attorney Joel Jamnik.
Neighbors say their concerns are magnified by plans for an eight-person senior residence in the home at 3108 Foxpoint Circle, which was reportedly purchased by a company called Geneva Suites.
“You’re talking about 14 new residents moving into a neighborhood who hasn’t had a new residence in probably 30 or 40 years,” said Joel Poeschel, 3112 Foxpoint Circle.
Some question whether Gullickson’s request for a basement variance — the only issue before the council — is merely to make construction less costly.
Gullickson says the one-story construction is for resident accessibility. He also maintains the home’s large driveway will provide the needed parking. The home will be owned and operated by Eagan-based Living Hope Homes.
In addition to reviewing the variance criteria, the city should consider “reasonable accommodation” requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Housing Amendments Act, Jamnik advised.
Together with Minnesota policy, those laws “state that persons with disabilities should not be excluded by municipal zoning ordinances or other land use regulations from the benefits of normal residential surroundings,” he wrote in a report to the city.
The variance is endorsed by city planning staff and was recommended for approval Sept. 13 by a 3-2 vote of the Planning Commission.
“We have your opinion,” Council Member Dan Gustafson told Jamnik. “If we were to turn this down, we can’t defend it in court. And we set ourselves up for a lawsuit.”
And it’s possible the council will drop the basement requirement in the R-1 zoning district, Gustafson said. A citizen task force is conducting a sweeping review of city codes.
Gustafson said the council allowed a slab home on 134th Street for a couple with disabilities.
“There’s certainly a lack of single-floor living in the city of Burnsville,” he said. “We’ve lost many of our seniors over the years. They don’t have housing because there’s not a lot of single-floor living that’s going on in the community.”
Council Member Dan Kealey voiced support for senior group living, noting that he and his siblings put their father in an “institutional” care home.
“And at that point in time, many years ago, I didn’t really know that these senior care group homes existed, and would have much preferred that my father live his final years in a home environment with five other people and a caregiver as opposed to where he was,” Kealey said.
Mary Kathol, 3004 Foxpoint Road, said her concerns are traffic, congestion, parking and the presence of a large, plain building in the neighborhood.
“We are totally not opposed to having seniors in the area,” she said. “That is absolutely not an issue. We applaud that and we applaud good care for people with disabilities.”
