Reserves, federal funds, savings aid District 191
Despite a projected $10.86 million deficit, School District 191 aims to balance next year’s budget without raising class sizes or cutting millions in programs, staff and services.
Administrators’ 2021-22 budget plan calls for tackling the general fund deficit with $5.96 million in fund reserves, $3.9 million in federal COVID-19 aid and $1 million in savings from “right-sizing” for enrollment decline.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district would face $4.46 million in budget cuts without tapping its reserves, according to a district report.
“I think this is encouraging,” Board Member Scott Hume said after the board received the report Feb. 25. “It’s not necessarily what I was expecting a month or two months ago when I was starting to think about what this year’s budget process would look like.”
To “cut even more to the bone, I think would be challenging this year,” Hume said.
The general fund balance will get a projected $1.5 million boost next year from savings realized this year. Distance learning and other factors should save the district $600,000 in substitute teacher costs, said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services. Another $500,000 savings is expected from lower spending on school supplies and travel expenses. Also, the district won’t move the BEST transition program to a new location this year, adding $400,000 more in savings from this year’s budget.
The savings allow the district to spend more from fund reserves without depleting them too much. The board has agreed to maintain an unassigned balance next year equaling at least 6% of total general fund spending.
Projected revenue for 2021-22 is $122.45 million. Projected spending is $133.31 million.
Planning for the budget, which won’t be approved until June, assumes that Minnesota schools will get no increase in per-pupil funding in 2021-22, although Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a 1% increase.
Also built into budget planning is an estimated enrollment loss of 331 students, to 7,311 at year’s end; reduced compensatory funding because fewer families eligible for free- or reduced-price school meals have applied; and delivery of a second round of federal COVID-19 funding totaling $5.4 million.
To protect programs, administrators sought to maximize use of federal pandemic funds and parts of the general fund reserve that are restricted to certain uses, the report said.
In addition to maintaining current class-size ratios, officials sought to maintain Pathways programs at all grade levels; offer voluntary pre-kindergarten at every elementary school; meet students’ personalized learning needs; pursue equity and cultural proficiency; and support student mental health, the report said.
The pandemic “provides (a) unique opportunity to review how we’re doing things,” said the report, which promises a search for more efficient ways to provide services.
The district must examine its “top-heavy” staffing as it continues to cut teaching and educational assistant positions due to declining enrollment, Board Member Abigail Alt said.
Maintaining “administration and the upper level at the expense of teachers and EAs when enrollment is declining is something that we really need to take a good, hard look at,” Alt said, adding she “would hope to see some kind of adjustments.”
Administrators aren’t proposing to increase class size next year in part out of recognition that cuts in the current year’s budget were heavy in the teaching ranks, Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
