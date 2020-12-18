Enrollment, underfunding are familiar problems
All signs point to budget cuts next year in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
The School Board has begun the process of preparing a balanced budget for the 2021-22 school year and, if necessary, laying off staff members.
Numbers weren’t discussed at a Dec. 10 board workshop, but familiar themes of declining district enrollment and inadequate state and federal funding, combined with the uncertainty posed by COVID-19, suggest tough times ahead.
The financial picture will become clearer this winter and spring, followed by board approval of the budget on June 17.
“I think that every year this far out on the budget cycle there is always a fair amount of unknowns, more so than ever before, obviously,” Board Member Eric Miller said.
Another enrollment decline “that may result in expenditures projected to exceed revenues” is expected next year, a district report said. District enrollment began dropping two decades ago.
To maintain unassigned general fund reserves totaling 8 percent of spending, “it is anticipated budget adjustments will be necessary any year in which a decline in enrollment is projected,” the report said. The current fund balance is 8.07 percent. In some years the board has waived the policy to allow slightly lower balances while still being forced to make cuts.
State funding hasn’t kept pace with inflationary pressures for many years, the district says. This year’s per-pupil funding of $6,567 lags the district’s inflation-adjusted cost of $7,206, it says.
The state faces a budget deficit in the next two years that will likely limit any funding increase “and could include revenue shifts and/or funding cuts,” the report said.
Officials will announce enrollment, revenue and spending projections in January. An initial budget will be unveiled at a board workshop on Feb. 11 and proposed budget adjustments will follow at the Feb. 25 regular board meeting. An online comment form will be available.
School principals will then give budget presentations to their staffs and the public.
The board will get a draft budget recommendation at the end of February and final recommended adjustments on March 11. Board action on potential staff reductions will occur in April.
Board approves levy
The board approved the district’s 2021 property tax levy on Dec. 10.
The $44.11 million levy is 0.3 percent lower than this year’s levy, a decrease of $131,845.
School taxes will fall slightly next year on a broad range of homes in Burnsville, according to the district. Taxes on a $200,000 home will fall by $10, to $841. Taxes on a $250,000 home will fall by $12, to $1,073.
Local school taxes are controlled mostly by state revenue formulas, according to the district. Districts have limited control aside from voter approval of levy and bond referendums.
Property taxes comprise 23 percent of the district’s current general fund revenue of $126.83 million. State aid comprises 71 percent.
