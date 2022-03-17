Battle: Loss of teachers could hinder diversity efforts
Officials continue to work toward a $10 million budget-balancing plan for next year in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
The plan includes staff losses that may be a setback to the district’s efforts to attract and retain more teachers of color, Superintendent Theresa Battle told the School Board March 10.
Board members endorsed continued work on a plan that uses federal COVID-19 relief funding to help erase a $10.1 million shortfall in the 2022-23 budget.
Spending $3.2 million of the district’s allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will maintain 30 full-time staff positions that would otherwise be lost to cuts, according to administrators. Under the plan, another $3.2 million will be set aside for the 2023-24 school year. A separate pot from the district’s $12.9 million allocation is reserved for student services outside the school day and year.
“Right-sizing” staff levels to reflect declining enrollment while maintaining class-size goals would save another $3 million, according to a district report. The plan also includes $1.3 million in spending adjustments, mostly cuts, and use of fund reserves to balance the budget.
The board is scheduled to receive a final budget recommendation March 24. Staff layoff notices go out in early April. Right-sizing to reflect the projected loss of 217 students next year in the declining-enrollment district will claim an estimated 22.5 instructional and support staff positions, as well as 2.5 licensed special education positions and four nonlicensed special education positions.
“And as a Black woman, I know reductions mean last in, first out, or LIFO, and that may affect our American Indian/BIPOC staff disproportionately at a time when our board, community and students want a staff that reflects the students enrolled,” Battle said.
The district has 67% students of color and 4% staff members of color, she said. All students do better academically when taught by teachers who reflect the diversity of their schools, Battle said. Students from schools with diverse staffs graduate at higher rates and are more likely to attend post-secondary education, she said.
The federal relief funding is “temporary revenue,” Board Chair Lesley Chester said. It expires in 2024.
“Without any federal assistance, we’d be needing to cut quite a bit more out of our budget,” she said.
Inadequate state funding and inadequate funding for special education that districts must cover themselves lead to continuous budget-cutting cycles, officials say.
“We know unless the Legislature and the feds cough up the money, we will continue to be here,” Board Member Abagail Alt said during a board work session.
The proposed spending adjustments include a notable addition — reinstatement of middle school sports and activities. Cross country, soccer, basketball, track and tennis would be reinstated. The district would explore adding badminton and volleyball. Jazz band, quiz bowl and National Junior Honor Society would be offered.
Administrators defended the proposed cutting of special education positions which some board members had earlier criticized.
It’s more right-sizing than cutting, said Amy Piotrowski, interim director of student services. She said she doesn’t expect to need the positions next year.
Even if the district weren’t in budget-cutting mode, “I would be coming with this recommendation regardless,” Piotrowski said.
The board is scheduled to vote on the budget June 16.
Metcalf sales talks continue
The district has received an offer to buy Metcalf Middle School, which it closed in 2020 along with Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementary schools.
After seeing the offer in a closed meeting, the board directed staff and its financial consultant to negotiate a purchase agreement for board approval at a future meeting.
