Alt criticizes breakup
The pending dissolution of a city-county broadband consortium could scuttle plans by School District 191 to use existing public fiber to connect schools in Burnsville and Eagan.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district is now looking to build its own fiber network or lease fiber from a vendor prior to the expiration of its dark fiber lease with Comcast in June 2024. The district already owns dark fiber in its Savage schools.
The “partnership possibilities” the district had been exploring with the Dakota Broadband Board “are no longer as clear to us,” technology director Rachel Gorton told the School Board Oct. 27. “The timeline, however, for our new lease end date remains, and we have continued to pursue other options, including building our own dark fiber network as well other options for a new lease.”
Given the broadband board’s direction, the partnership is “no longer possible for our timeline,” Gorton wrote in a report.
School Board Member Abigail Alt called on officials controlling the broadband board to reconsider. The board’s dissolution would potentially limit choices for students’ home internet access, Alt said.
She said she’s spoken with families that “shared great dissatisfaction with limited options, cost and reliability, regardless of family income, and regardless of where they live within Burnsville.”
Formed in 2017 by the county and 10 member cities to efficiently manage their fiber networks and support broadband expansion, the broadband board is now navigating the steps needed to end the joint powers agreement that formed it.
Differences have arisen over whether excess capacity on the publicly owned “I-net” linking government facilities should be available for lease as a “C-net” to private internet service providers and other outside users.
Critically, a majority of members of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners reportedly opposes the C-net and wants to dissolve the board.
In Burnsville, a City Council majority of Dan Kealey, Cara Schulz and Vince Workman has also opposed the C-net. In January 2021 the council voted to replace Dan Gustafson, a C-net backer, with Schulz as the council’s board representative.
Gustafson contends that removing the C-net deprives residents and businesses of a potential source of internet service competitors and protects incumbent service providers.
The board’s mission encourages member cities to “lease excess fiber capacity on existing infrastructure to private sector internet service providers,” its website says. That could expand service and spur economic development, it says, emphasizing that the board “will not be a retail provider of broadband services to residents and businesses in Dakota County.”
Schulz said in January 2021 she didn’t want “the city in competition with businesses” by leasing its fiber to other businesses.
Alt said she hopes for a reversal at the county “when the dissolution of the DBB comes up for a vote again in December or January.”
“There are clearly two choices for City Council and Dakota County: a utility approach in which an arm of government manages broadband, much like our water supply,” she said, reading a prepared statement. “Or, a competitive market approach with businesses managing costs, access and profits, as is the case today.”
Alt said she’s talked to district teachers with students who come to class with incomplete homework “due to unreliable or nonexistent internet access in the home or living situation. Our families shared the same frustration for their children.”
Teachers are understanding and let the students finish the homework in class.
“The trade-off, of course, is that while the student finishes the homework, class content is missed that day,” she said.
“When it comes to broadband, education and learning, we know that Burnsville’s diversity sits in the seats of our classrooms,” Alt said. “By consequence, any decision in this vein leaves a greater impact on our BIPOC community.”
Alt said she’s discussed the issue with Burnsville council members and a broadband industry representative. It also came up at a joint work session of the council and School Board last month, she said.
