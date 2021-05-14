Brighter days ahead, says Business Person of the Year

Restaurateur Jensen honored in Burnsville
To ensure his attendance without betraying a surprise, the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce invited restaurant owner Doron Jensen to speak on the state of his industry at the chamber’s Small Business Week Awards Luncheon May 4.
The surprise was Jensen being named Burnsville’s 2021 Business Person of the Year, an announcement the chamber always keeps under wraps.
“I live in Burnsville, of course, so it’s extra meaningful,” said the 20-year resident, who owns Jensen’s Cafe in the Heart of the City as well as Jensen’s Food & Cocktails in Eagan’s Cedarvale area.
As COVID-19 restrictions recede, Jensen, 62, is optimistic about the two restaurants that will carry him into retirement but still awestruck by events of the past 14 months — beginning with March 17, 2020, which began the first of two statewide shutdowns.
“It was just an amazing thing that you couldn’t be in business anymore because of the fact that you’re so popular and you have a room full of people all day long,” Jensen said. “That now is why you can’t be open, because we have to protect the public from that. That was a mind-blowing kind of thing to happen. There’s plenty of reasons to go out of business in the restaurant business, plenty of things that could happen, but I just didn’t see that one happening.”
He opened Jensen’s Cafe at Burnsville Parkway and Nicollet Avenue in 2005. The name is the same as his grandfather Al Jensen’s place in Fremont, Nebraska, where Doron worked his first restaurant job in 1975.
“I hadn’t really thought about being in the restaurant business until then,” he said.
The boy from Dubuque was managing a Sirloin Stockade steakhouse in Muscatine, Iowa, when his grandfather died in 1979. Through machinations among family members, his plan to take over Jensen’s Cafe, which opened in 1947, didn’t come to pass.
“And I didn’t know for about 25 years they had kiboshed the deal,” Jensen said. “I was told that the banking didn’t go through. But one of my aunts said, ‘Aren’t you glad that we didn’t stick you in Fremont, Nebraska, for the rest of your life?’ ”
Instead, Jensen bounced from state to state, opening restaurants and building brands including the Sirloin Stockade and Ponderosa budget steakhouse chains.
He came to the Twin Cities in 1984 and worked for the fledgling Old Country Buffet chain, which started in Minnesota.
“The sixth store was in Burnsville, and I think it was the last one to close,” Jensen said. “That’s where I probably first came into contact with Burnsville, was through that opening.”
Jensen began staking his own claim in 1986 as an investor in the Homestyle Buffet chain in Florida. He raised the seed money to move back north and open his own creation, Minnesota Steakhouse, in 1991 on Aldrich Avenue in Burnsville.
Jensen and his partners opened about 15 of them, he said, eventually changing the name to Timber Lodge Steakhouse. But the founder of the business grew disillusioned with its direction and management.
“I really had wanted to just do one or two of my own restaurants, and this got too big,” he said. “It’s not the same thing. I’ve told the story over and over.”
Jensen settled into the supper club in Eagan bearing his family name. Eventually, he said, his manager and longtime associate, Brian Hehr, nudged Jensen into looking at the redeveloping Heart of the City for the breakfast and lunch spot he’d always talked about.
“I wasn’t so sure about it,” Jensen said. “But then it kind of dawned on me — ‘You never got your Jensen’s Cafe done. Let’s fulfill that boyhood dream, per se, to have it.’ That’s the story of Jensen’s Cafe.”
The business was approaching its 16th anniversary date when Gov. Tim Walz ordered the first COVID-19 shutdown.
Between the state shutdowns and capacity limits, Jensen estimates each of his two restaurants lost $300,000 to $400,000 in 2020. But the federal Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable loans were a generous lifeboat, he said, noting that he spent his entire allotment on payroll.
“This is my livelihood,” Jensen said. “This is how I figure I’m retiring. This is a hell of a time for this to happen and just wipe you out, and it did (to some) folks. But I tell you, the federal government has been there for big stuff. I’m not the only one who got this kind of help. Thousands of places had this kind of help. The bigger the payroll, the most money you got. That’s how you calculated what your loan was going to be.”
Most of the staff of nearly 100 between the two locations has stuck it out with Jensen.
“We have lots of longer-term people,” he said. “That is as much the success story of this pandemic as the money and the management. We had to have a staff. Not only are they a good staff and a dedicated staff, but we held onto them.”
Hiring will be the next challenge, not just for restaurants but across the economy, Jensen predicted.
“I think we’ll have our work cut out for us to handle the business, and that’s a good thing,” he said.
A past president of the Minnesota Restaurant Association and believer in chambers of commerce, Jensen is the Burnsville chamber’s 42nd Business Person of the Year. The designation honors contributions to the chamber and community.
The chamber provided vital guidance to businesses during the pandemic, even if it was by Zoom and webinar, Jensen said.
“I encourage people to belong to your chamber, belong to your business affiliation,” he said. “They’re doing this stuff every day, and boy, did it show up in the past year. They gave me an award, but I tell you what — it was using them as a tool to help me.”
Other honors
The Small Business Week Awards Luncheon was held at Buck Hill Ski and Snowboard Area, with some people attending by Zoom.
The Burnsville Chamber Legacy Award, which debuted last year, went to Raymond “Butch” Ames, president and CEO of Burnsville-based Ames Construction. Formed in 1962 with his brother, the late Dick Ames, the company is one of the premier heavy civil, transportation, mining and industrial general contractors in North America.
Lori Oelrich of RE/MAX Results was named 2021 Volunteer of the Year. John Swaney of Precision Signs & Imaging was named 2021 Ambassador of the Year.
