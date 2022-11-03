MnDOT seeks input on bridge aesthetics
Bridge and pavement replacement along Interstate 35W in Burnsville is planned for 2025 and 2026.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to replace the pavement from Cliff Road on the city’s north end to its southern border.
MnDOT also plans to replace the Cliff Road, Highway 13 and Burnsville Parkway bridges.
The projects will “have a major community impact, for sure,” Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said at a City Council work session Tuesday.
MnDOT will provide more information later, but for now, it’s seeking city representatives for a committee on bridge aesthetics.
MnDOT allocates up to $300,000 for decorative elements for urban bridges and up to $3 million for those with high visual impact, Peterson said.
All three in Burnsville would probably be tagged as urban, though an argument could be made that the Burnsville Parkway bridge is of high visual impact, Peterson said. The current bridge has extra visual elements, he said. The city paid for some, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
She raised the possibility of local fundraising to illuminate the bridge.
“If we wanted to light up the bridge, we could raise funds for it,” Kautz said.
Council members agreed to assign Council Member Dan Kealey, a member of the I-35W Solutions Alliance, to the committee, with Kautz as an alternate. The city will also seek representation from the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, the Burnsville Foundation and the Burnsville Historical Society. Local historian Jack Kennelly would be a good choice, Council Member Vince Workman said.
