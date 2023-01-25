Trove Brewing will specialize in Kolsch
A brewery and taproom is planned for a vacant space in the Aurora Village Shopping Center in Burnsville.
Lakeville resident and beer industry veteran Jeffrey Crane said he hopes to open Trove Brewing in August or September.
The location is the former King’s Buffet space at Aurora Village, which is south of County Road 42 and east of County Road 5. The space, next to LA Fitness, has been vacant for the last five years except for a seasonal Halloween Express store.
The Burnsville Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of a planned unit development amendment allowing the mall space to be used as a tavern. Approval by the City Council is expected Feb. 7.
Trove’s flagship beer will be Kolsch — a light, crisp, easy-drinking German-style beer, Crane said. In the taproom it will be offered in pints and in 7-ounce stange glasses that can be refilled by taproom staffers, he said.
Stange service is common in Cologne, Germany, Crane said.
“That beer is a light, delicate beer that’s supposed to be served cold and fresh,” he said.
The business won’t have a kitchen but will sell snacks and bring in food trucks, Crane said.
The California native told planning commissioners his 25 years of beer industry experience includes working as general manager of the Pyramid brewpub in Berkely.
He and his family moved to Minnesota, where Crane said he now brews full time and creates beer recipes for a restaurant and brewery company with four Minnesota locations and six in other states.
“I’m well-versed in the beer industry, and I have been for a very long time,” Crane said.
The Aurora Village location “checked so many boxes” for his and his wife’s new venture, including the proximity of another brewery, Crane said. Ineffable Brewing Co. is across County Road 5.
Breweries do better when they’re clustered together, he said.
Trove will have 2,847 square feet of taproom space, 2,324 square feet of brewery space and a 731-square-foot outdoor patio, according to a city staff report.
Trove will sell growlers and crowlers off-sale, “but we’ll not be doing distribution for the first several years,” the company said in a project narrative.
“We’ll also hold events, such as live music and yoga weekly to drive business,” it said.
