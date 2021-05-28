A 5-year-old Burnsville boy who had been reported missing drowned in the pool at Southwind Village Apartments on Wednesday, May 26, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced.

Ilyaas Said was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. at the emergency room of M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, the medical examiner said. Southwind Village is located at 15025 Greenhaven Drive in Burnsville.

The boy lived in the neighborhood but not at the apartment complex, Burnsville police Capt. Matt Smith said. He had been reported missing in the area of Orchard Drive and Cherry Lane at 5:02 p.m.

At 5:43 p.m. police received a report of a child in the outdoor pool. It was the missing boy, a police news release said. Officers and paramedics tried to revive him at the scene.

