Sioux Trail area draws attention
School District 191 unveiled attendance boundary options this week that accommodate school closings and disperse students of color and low-income students more equitably across the district.
One of two elementary school options, B, does a better job of dispersing those students but would cause more students to change schools than option A.
Under A, two of the eight elementaries — Sky Oaks and Gideon Pond in Burnsville — would have no boundary changes. Under B, only Gideon Pond would remain untouched.
Each plan assigns new schools to the 650 students from M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementaries, which the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board voted in December to close at the end of this year because of declining district enrollment.
The board also voted to close Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville. Under a middle school boundary proposal, County Road 5 would serve as the north-south divider between the two remaining schools — Nicollet in Burnsville to the east and Eagle Ridge in Savage to the west.
The options, developed by a district team that included citizen representation, were unveiled Monday morning at the first of five public meetings scheduled through Wednesday.
Some concerns quickly arose over Option B’s handling of the Sioux Trail population in the northeast part of the district. Under B, Sioux Trail students would attend William Byrne in Burnsville, Rahn in Eagan and the more distant Sky Oaks in Burnsville.
Under A, Sioux Trail students would attend only Byrne and Rahn.
That’s a “better fit for Sioux Trail,” said one of the comments written on poster paper and hung on the wall after small groups discussed the proposals.
Siphoning some students to Sky Oaks would eliminate the “neighborhood school” for those families and pose the risk that even more families will open-enroll into neighboring District 196, other comments suggested.
“There (are) three schools to drive by to get to Sky Oaks,” said one comment.
Sioux Trail drew the most defenders during debate over which three schools to close. The closures were recommended by a district-hired consultant.
Other comments included questions about how much time children will spend on the bus under new boundaries.
Improving racial and socioeconomic balance across the district was a goal of the boundary committee — and, officials note, is a matter of state law.
The district has two “racially identifiable” elementary schools: Sky Oaks and Hidden Valley in Savage. A school is deemed racially isolated if its enrollment of protected-class students is more than 20 percent higher than the enrollment of protected-class students in the same grade levels districtwide.
“The state requires that we don’t create inequity,” said meeting leader John Christiansen, a citizen representative on the boundary team.
Among the eight elementary schools that will remain next year, the difference between those with the highest and lowest percentage of students of color is 40 points.
That falls to 19 points under Option A and 13 points under B.
Both plans also smooth out the distribution of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals. The current spread between the highest and lowest percentage among those eight elementary schools is 49 points.
The spread is 21 points under Option A and 18 under B.
Building use is also more balanced. Use now ranges from 64 percent of capacity to 107 percent (Gideon Pond is the lone full school).
Under Option A, it would range from 77 to 94 percent. Under B, it would range from 70 percent to 94 percent.
Both options are “viable” and “meet our goals,” with “no major increase in transportation,” according to a district report.
Middle schools
Under the middle school proposal, students attending Nicollet would come from Vista View, Sky Oaks, Gideon Pond, William Byrne and Rahn elementaries.
Students attending Eagle Ridge would come from Hidden Valley, Harriet Bishop and Edward Neill elementaries.
Differences in the highest and lowest percentage of students of color would fall from a current 9 points to 2.
The free and reduced-price lunch spread would fall from 8 points to 2.
Decision
School Board discussion of a final recommendation is tentatively set for Jan. 23, with a possible vote on Feb. 6.
