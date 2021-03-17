District 191 School Board members split 4-3 March 11 over selection of a firm to conduct the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s 2020-21 audit.
Board Member Abigail Alt objected to the administration’s recommendation to hire the firm with the second-lowest price quote among the three firms interviewed.
The board approved the recommendation to hire Clifton Larson Allen, the district’s auditor since the 2009-10 fiscal year. Alt and board members Scott Hume and Anna Werb voted no.
Clifton Larson Allen’s price was $225,654. The low firm’s offer was $204,300.
“It is a hard pill to swallow in this current economic environment,” Alt said. “A hard pill in these times when we face declining enrollment, right-sizing our budget, in addition to a near-term review of expenditures and current practices to achieve greater efficiencies.”
A change in auditors would offer “a fresh set of eyes” and “an opportunity to maximize resources for optimal student learning per our strategic plan,” Alt said.
According to an administration report, the firm with the low quote would “likely have additional costs considering the scope of work discussed in the interview process.”
Aside from change orders for Vision One91 construction projects several years ago, Alt said she can’t recall “implied additional expenses” being cited in a recommendation to the board.
The other firms were BerganKDV and MMKR. The latter was the district’s auditor for nearly 30 years before Clifton Larson Allen, said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
Voting for Clifton Larson Allen were Board Chair Eric Miller and board members Toni Conner, Sue Said and Lesley Chester.
In-person learning could resume for middle, high schools
District officials hope to resume in-person learning for middle and high school students the week of April 12.
“I want to make really clear that’s not an announcement,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich told the board March 11. Superintendent Theresa Battle and her COVID-19 advisory team will make the call, he said.
Wednesday would likely remain a distance learning day, Gersich said. Burnsville Alternative High School, with its smaller class sizes, is already back to four days of in-person learning, he said.
The two middle schools and Burnsville High School switched from distance learning to hybrid starting March 1. The elementary schools completed the switch in mid-February.
Since Feb. 1, no district staff members and three students have tested positive for COVID-19, said Bernie Bien, the district’s lead licensed school nurse.
“We are doing well” within the district, she said.
“But when I put on my public health lens, we still have a ways to go,” she said. “MDH (the Minnesota Department of Health) echoes that we need to stay vigilant. COVID is there, and the mysteries of COVID become evident when we don’t want them to become evident.”
Girls lacrosse to join with Apple Valley
The School Board approved March 11 a cooperative sponsorship for girls lacrosse between Burnsville High School and Apple Valley High School in neighboring District 196.
Burnsville has 12 girls interested in playing this spring — the minimum number of players needed on the field, according to Athletic Director Guillaume Paek.
Apple Valley has 25 — enough for a varsity team but not enough to field a junior varsity team.
Combined, the schools could provide both levels in a program small enough that no players would have to be cut, according to Paek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.