Chair Hume dissents, citing free-speech concerns
Video and audio recordings at District 191 School Board listening sessions would be banned under a policy change that won preliminary board approval Jan. 26.
If recording is observed, officials would reserve the right to end the session. The ban is one of two changes to district policy on public participation in board deliberations that the board approved 6-1 on a first reading. Final approval awaits.
Board Chair Scott Hume cast the dissenting vote, suggesting the recording ban could inhibit news coverage of listening sessions. He specifically mentioned TV news crews.
“I just don’t want to put the district in a position where we’re potentially violating the First Amendment, or being perceived as violating the First Amendment,” Hume said.
The ban was added to the policy to safeguard privacy rights of students and staff members, said Board Member Abigail Alt, a member of the board’s Policy Review Committee, which endorsed the change.
If a speaker at a listening session mentions the name of a staff member or student, “that person’s privacy has been violated,” Alt said. “And that’s out of our control. Once that’s recorded, it’s gone.”
Such exposure poses “liability concerns” for the district, Alt said.
Board Member Eric Miller suggested that banning live recording at a listening session — which isn’t an official board meeting and doesn’t have a quorum — is no different than the district’s right to prohibit live recording in a classroom.
He asked Communication Director Aaron Tinklenberg’s opinion.
There may be no legal difference between prohibiting recording in a classroom or at a listening session, “but in terms of perception, public perception, there would be a huge difference” between the two, Tinklenberg said.
“So again, is it (prohibition) legal? I think we’ve heard from our lawyers that the board can absolutely restrict that,” he said. “That’s not really the question, I don’t think.”
Board Member Toni Conner said she, too, had First Amendment concerns but was swayed by Alt’s privacy argument.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board holds half-hour listening sessions before its regular meetings. Two board members preside over the sessions, often with an administrator.
The neighboring Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and Lakeville Area districts used to hold open public comment periods during regular board meetings, which are recorded for the record. Both switched to listening sessions in the past two years as COVID, masking and school equity practices generated large volumes of often heated comments during the meetings.
The media can still cover District 191 listening sessions without recording audio or video, Alt said.
“The press has many ways of recording the conversation, and if they’re manually writing down and transcribing, which I know many of them are skilled at, they get the same information,” she said.
With no quorum, a listening session is “essentially a private meeting of the district,” Miller said.
He suggested the board might choose to waive the recording ban at times “if we vet (the news organizations) and decide that’s appropriate given the circumstances.”
“I remind you that we have no obligation to have a listening session whatsoever by law,” Miller said. “And we have every right to put whatever restrictions we want on it.”
The other policy change requires speakers or groups signing up to speak at a listening session to provide a name and address, the name of the group and the issue to be addressed.
