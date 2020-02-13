Hundreds of students will attend new schools next year
The District 191 School Board chose the least disruptive of two options in voting unanimously Feb. 6 for new attendance boundaries.
The boundary changes, which will take effect next school year, follow the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board’s December vote to close three schools — Sioux Trail and M.W. Savage elementaries and Metcalf Middle School — because of declining district enrollment.
The approved elementary plan, Scenario A, “impacted fewer families and divided existing school communities between fewer schools” than Scenario B, Board Chair Abigail Alt said.
“Scenario A was the preferred choice” of the public, Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
The boundaries establish attendance areas for the eight remaining elementary schools and two remaining middle schools.
Under the middle school plan, students from Harriet Bishop, Hidden Valley and Edward Neill elementaries will attend Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage.
Students from Vista View, Sky Oaks, Gideon Pond, Rahn and William Byrne elementaries will attend Nicollet Middle School.
“On the middle schools, community members uniformly praised that no elementary school attendance boundary areas would be split between the two middle schools,” Battle wrote in a report to the board.
A district committee developed more than 80 boundary scenarios before settling on the two elementary options and the middle school plan, which were aired at six public meetings attended by more than 400.
Excluding students advancing into middle or high school, some 859 students will attend a different school next year — 563 because of the closings and 296 because of the boundary changes, according to the district.
Goals of the boundary changes were to accommodate the school closings while operating the schools more efficiently and dispersing students of color and low-income students more equitably across the district.
Scenario B did a better job of dispersing those students but would force more students to change schools than A.
Both met district goals and avoided creating “racially isolated” schools, which state law doesn’t allow. In the more than 20 years since the district last redrew boundaries, Sky Oaks in Burnsville and Hidden Valley in Savage have become racially isolated, with enrollment of protected-class students more than 20 percent higher than the enrollment of protected-class students in the same grade levels districtwide.
Under Scenario A, both schools will drop from more than 80 percent students of color to more than 70 percent, remaining the most diverse elementary schools.
Districtwide, the difference between the schools with the highest and lowest percentage of students of color will be 19 percent, compared with the current 40 percent.
The difference between schools with the highest and lowest percentage of students qualifying for free or reduced-price meals will be 21 percent, compared with the current 49 percent.
Buildings will be more balanced by student population. The remaining eight elementary schools will range from 77 percent capacity to 94 percent, compared with the current range of 64 percent to 107 percent.
Scenario A is less disruptive to the attendance area of Sioux Trail, which will close. Sioux Trail students will attend Byrne and Rahn elementaries. Under B, they would have been dispersed to Byrne, Rahn and the more distant Sky Oaks. Some parents opposed that plan.
Pathways schools
Starting next year, all elementary schools will become Pathways schools, aligning them with the Pathways programs at Burnsville High School. The programs help students explore careers and future education needs.
The district says each elementary school will have “rich experiences and targeted exposure” to all four Pathways: arts, communications and literacy; design, engineering and STEM; health, wellness and social-emotional learning; and entrepreneurship.
Amid that change, the district has yet to decide the fate of its magnet school programs: Gifted and Talented at Harriet Bishop, STEM at William Byrne and Arts and Technology at Rahn.
Alt said the board will address magnets at its Feb. 20 meeting.
Variances
Officials announced the district will still allow variances next year for resident students attending or seeking to attend a district school outside their assigned attendance area.
Families that want to remain at the school they attend this year after being reassigned under boundary changes will be placed at the top of the priority list for new variance applications.
All current variances will continue, Battle said. Under current practice and a new district policy, a variance is good for a student’s entire career at a school without reapplication.
Officials had discussed whether to tighten variance practices next year in the event large numbers of students seek variances to return to their current schools after being reassigned.
Stacey Sovine, executive director of human resources, crunched the numbers on possible scenarios.
“It isn’t anything we won’t be able to handle from a staffing or a building capacity piece,” Sovine told the board.
Board members had made clear they didn’t want variances suspended.
Students leaving elementary school for middle school do have to apply for a new variance if they wish to attend the school outside their assigned attendance area.
