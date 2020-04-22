Layoffs approved, include Teacher of Year finalist
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved a new contract with its teachers April 16, capping a contentious round of negotiations that made District 191 one of the last metro-area districts to settle its 2019-21 teacher contract.
The teachers union ratified the contract April 2. Burnsville Education Association President Wendy Drugge said the onset of the COVID-19 crisis hastened the settlement, even though another mediation session had been scheduled when lead negotiators reached a tentative agreement on March 16, the district’s first day of coronavirus school closings.
Salary-schedule increases are 1 percent in the contract’s first year and 1.3 percent in the second.
The contract’s total cost increase is $5.1 million over two years, or 5.36 percent increase, according to a district staff report. The increase is $1.3 million less than that of the last contract, the report said.
A small but notable change in the contract is in the pay of coaches and student activity leaders, said Stacey Sovine, executive director of human resources.
Stipends in the contract for those positions will now apply only to teachers, not to the many community members and unlicensed district employees who fill some of those spots, Sovine said.
Paying a lower “market rate” for nonteachers may reduce the costs of sports and activities, he said.
“That’s a pretty big thing in our current (budget) situation,” Sovine said. “It allows us to continue to provide those cocurricular experiences for students.”
The contract also includes new career increments for Adult Basic Education and Early Childhood Family Education teachers. The teachers weren’t included in the master salary schedule as the union had sought, but the increments will help reward them for longevity, Sovine said.
The district has some ABE and ECFE teachers who’ve worked for more than 20 years but were paid at a 10-year step under past contracts, he said.
It’s hard to include those teachers on the master salary schedule because their funding through fee-based programs or Community Education doesn’t match the general fund support of classroom positions, Sovine said.
Layoffs
The board approved layoffs of 12 tenured teachers and 52 probationary teachers at the end of this school year. Most are in full-time positions.
The closing of three schools at the end of this year, declining enrollment and budget cuts including a class-size increase of one student has thinned teacher ranks needed for 2020-21.
The district had to “dip into” its pool of tenured teachers with continuing contract rights to fit next year’s staffing needs, Sovine said.
“These are folks that have been with us longer than three years,” he said. “These are folks that have really made the commitment for the long haul with us. It’s very difficult as we move forward and have to take this action.”
Some of them could be rehired for vacancies left by leaves of absence, retirements and resignations, Sovine said.
Tenured teachers can also appeal unrequested leaves of absence.
A total of 52 probationary teachers are being laid off.
The list includes Qorsho Hassan, one of 10 finalists for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award sponsored by Education Minnesota. The fifth-grade teacher at Gideon Pond Elementary is one of the few Somali teachers in the state and has been praised as an advocate for education equity and students and staff of color.
“We do hire the best teachers,” Board Chair Abigail Alt said of the layoffs. “These are very unfortunate circumstances. But this is what we must do in light of everything in terms of, particularly, financing from the state. Hopefully folks will consider reaching out to legislators to help discuss the urgency for funding education.”
