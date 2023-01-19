Board amends wording on support for transgender students

Hume elected chair in 191
Following an outcry among many Somali American parents, School District 191 has modified language in new regulations for supporting transgender and gender-expansive students.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved the regulations Jan. 12, replacing guidelines it approved in November.
The documents were meant to, among other things, instruct employees on safeguarding the students’ privacy rights, ability to ask for a pronoun of their choosing, and access to restrooms, locker rooms and activities based on their gender identity.
A sentence in the November guidelines on privacy rights especially alarmed some parents:
“School district personnel shall not disclose information that may reveal a student’s transgender or gender-expansive status to others, including parents (emphasis added) and other school personnel, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
The newly approved document eliminates that language but reaffirms that some information can be kept from parents or guardians “in very limited circumstances.”
“Parents/guardians have full access to information regarding their children, except in very limited circumstances where a determination has been made that access is not in the best interest of the child (i.e. to protect from physical or emotional harm),” the regulations said.
Unlike the November guidelines, the new document explains that information about a student’s transgender or gender-expansive status is private under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
It further explains that district employees may not disclose the information unless certain conditions are met, such as the written consent of the parent, guardian or student.
“I hope that these changes will make it easier for our families, our staff, and most importantly, our students, to understand our policies and our processes and create the safest, most welcoming environment for all of our students,” Board Chair Scott Hume said.
Hume is board chair
Hume was elected chair for 2023 at the board’s annual organization meeting Jan. 12.
Anna Werb was elected vice chair. Outgoing Chair Lesley Chester was elected clerk, and Eric Miller was elected treasurer.
Board members voted unanimously to keep their pay at $450 a month, with an additional $50 per month for the chair. Board member Toni Conner proposed a $100 monthly raise, which would return board pay to where it stood before July 1, 2019.
Other district employees “across the board” have gotten raises, Conner said.
“We do it for the passion of the children,” she said of serving on the board. “But it still would be nice to be compensated for my time by what I thought I would be before I got on the board.”
The call for a raise is understandable, said Chester and Board Member Abigail Alt. Chester proposed the 2019 pay cut “because we were facing a huge financial challenge in this district in which we had to cut millions of dollars out of the budget,” she said.
Chester said she’s “hesitant” to restore the previous salary because “we haven’t exactly shifted too far away from financial challenges.”
Werb said when she ran for the board, “I didn’t even know there was a stipend.”
Some boards have had trouble attracting candidates, but challenges that have gone with the job in recent years, not pay, are to blame, Alt said.
Conner cast the lone vote for her amendment to return salaries to $550.
New Board Member Safio Mursal was sworn into office along with Alt, Hume and Chester. They won four-year terms in the November election. Sue Said did not seek reelection.
