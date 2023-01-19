Board amends wording on support for transgender students

Photo submitted

From left, Abigail Alt, Scott Hume, Lesley Chester and Safio Mursal took the oath of office Jan. 12 as they started four-year terms on the District 191 School Board.

Hume elected chair in 191

Following an outcry among many Somali American parents, School District 191 has modified language in new regulations for supporting transgender and gender-expansive students.

Load comments