But wants legislation redirecting proceeds to general fund
District 191 School Board members agreed Sept. 24 to try to sell Metcalf Middle School — but only if the state grants a legal exception allowing the district to place the proceeds in its main operating fund.
Board members said at a workshop they want special legislation allowing money from building sales to flow to the general fund instead of the debt service fund. Minnesota law requires proceeds from the sale of school district buildings to be used to retire their debt.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district will work with local lawmakers to seek special legislation allowing the exception. Officials said the school district in Ogilvie, Minnesota, got special legislation for a similar request.
District 191 officials also want to sell River Ridge Education Center and a pair of two-acre outlots at Diamondhead Education Center. The outlots — which could fetch a net price of $2 million, according to the district’s financial consultant — aren’t subject to the debt restriction.
Board Member Eric Miller said putting sale proceeds into the general fund would give the community a tangible return on its buildings. The money could be used, for example, to save programs or soften the effects of future cost-saving measures, he said.
The board has discussed the status of several district properties after voting last year to close Metcalf and Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementary schools because of declining enrollment. The board isn’t looking to sell the elementary schools, parts of which are now being used for district child care.
In June the board debated whether to sell just 10 acres of Metcalf property or the entire 35-acre parcel, building included. The Sept. 24 consensus was to sell all of the Eagan property.
Board Member Darcy Schatz said she’s “come around” to selling it all, but only with the special legislation.
Modest enrollment numbers in the early grades suggest the district won’t need three middle schools again “any time soon,” Board Member Scott Hume said.
The sale of Metcalf could fetch $2.63 million, estimates Ehlers Inc., the financial consultant. The property has outstanding debt of $8.21 million.
River Ridge could fetch $1 million. Outstanding debt is $1.85 million, and the cost of a property broker is estimated at $60,000. The district also faces an estimated $400,000 in moving and remodeling costs to move the BEST transition program from River Ridge to Diamondhead.
If the district sells the properties it will continue to make scheduled debt payments on them. Without the special legislation, proceeds would flow to the debt service fund.
The board got some encouraging news about the attractiveness of the Metcalf property, which is located next to a mostly vacant strip mall, gas station and car wash on Diffley road in bordering Burnsville.
The owner of the “dilapidated” property is talking with a developer, Board Chair Abigail Alt said. Reports last year suggested the owner had no wish to sell, despite Burnsville’s efforts to connect him with developers.
“You know there’s going to be synergy between what’s gong on there and what’s going on at Metcalf,” Alt said.
