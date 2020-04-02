Ratio will increase by one; ninth-grade sports, orchestra will stay
District 191 School Board members agreed on Tuesday to slightly raise class sizes to help balance the 2020-21 budget.
Meeting in a videoconference workshop, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board members agreed to raise student-teacher ratios at the elementary and secondary grades by one student. The measure will cut nine full-time teaching positions, saving $900,000.
Board members rejected saving up to $1.65 million by increasing ratios by 1.5 or two.
Board members also rejected budget measures that drew protest during the last round of adjustments, which took effect this year.
They said they won’t raise athletic and activity fees by 25 percent, eliminate ninth-grade sports, eliminate middle and high school orchestra, eliminate the stipend for the school patrol program or halve the hours of educational assistants in elementary school media centers.
The board left undecided whether to increase middle and high school walking distances by a half mile, which would save $115,000.
Also undecided is the fate of an administrative position that top administrators recommended be cut. The $95,000 position is dedicated to grant writing, pursuing outside partnerships and curriculum and professional development.
Further debate awaits a proposal by some board members to consider restoring $66,000 in cuts to College in the Schools at Burnsville High School. CIS classes with duplicate Advanced Placement accreditation were cut this year. Only CIS courses offer University of Minnesota credit.
The board faces an $8.5 million deficit, $6.35 million of which is covered by new levy referendum proceeds, savings from closing three schools next year, staff reductions caused by declining enrollment and other savings.
School closings and enrollment “right-sizing” will claim 49 teaching positions.
The remaining deficit is $2.15 million. In adding to raising class sizes, officials plan to spend down about $1.3 million in reserves. They’ll maximize allowed spending from “restricted” and “committed” reserves, leaving an unassigned fund balance of about 6.8 percent of total general fund spending.
That’s lower than the 8 percent called for in district policy but higher than the unassigned balances of the last two years.
Class sizes
The district’s target ratio across grades kindergarten through five is 24.5. Ratios are higher at the secondary grades.
Board Chair Abigail Alt said she doesn’t want to lay off teachers the district has invested in training, “only next year to find out we have to fill those positions with a whole new set of people that don’t know our kids, that aren’t on board with what we’re trying to do here.”
Board Member DeeDee Currier, a former District 191 administrator, said the one-student increase will be fine.
“I’ve had to implement class size changes in my career,” Currier said. “The one nice thing about class size is, it goes across, for want of a better term, the ocean. In other words, it goes across the whole plain of things. I think it gives us a savings that’s OK. We’ve squeaked and we’ve done things in our budget to save, but this is something that can be done. I know you can trust your site administrators to use it wisely.”
Cutting ninth-grade sports and patrol stipends and raising activity fees were presented as options for the board, but Superintendent Theresa Battle said she doesn’t support them.
“These changes, we think, would have a negative implication in terms of safety, access and enrollment that may make them untenable to our community,” Battle said.
Administrators re-examined South Suburban Conference fees and discovered that a 25 percent increase would put Burnsville at the high end of the range, said Lisa Rider, director of business services.
Administrators had thought Burnsville’s fees were comparatively low, but overall, they’re closer to average because much higher fees in one or two districts skew the numbers, Battle said.
Currier and Board Member Scott Hume resisted increasing the walking distance for secondary students. The maximum distance is now 1.5 miles. State law allows two.
School closings and attendance boundary changes complicate the issue in a district with many hazardous roadways students must be bused across, Currier said.
“I wouldn’t favor increasing the walking distance at this time,” she said.
Rider said the change would affect 206 middle and high school students.
“Yes, there is an impact on our students,” Alt said. “But as a percentage of all students, it’s very small.”
More budget discussion is scheduled for an April 9 workshop. The board will vote on the budget in June.
