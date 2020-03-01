Studio 4 Dancers will have a blood drive 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 7. The studio is located at 12264 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville.
The demand for blood is constant, but the supply is not. And since there is no substitute, only volunteer blood donors can roll up their sleeve and help save lives in the community.
Memorial Blood Centers is giving away two pairs of Timberwolves tickets each week through the end of March. All donors who present to give during this time will be automatically entered to win. Donors who give before March 15 will be eligible for the grand prize – a night on the town with a $100 Visa gift card and a pair of tickets to see the Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers on March 30.
You may be eligible to donate blood if you are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older – 16 with written parental consent (PDF)
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
While walk-in donors are always welcome, people are encouraged to make appointments. Visit MBC.ORG to find your nearest community blood drive or donor center, or to make an appointment.
