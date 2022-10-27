Blight, landfills, drinking water are council forum topics

Four seek two seats in Burnsville

Blight, landfills and drinking water quality were among the topics addressed by Burnsville City Council candidates in an online forum.

Kriystauhl Fitchett
Chris John
Dan Kealey
Vince Workman

