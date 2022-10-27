Blight, landfills, drinking water are council forum topics

Four seek two seats in Burnsville
Blight, landfills and drinking water quality were among the topics addressed by Burnsville City Council candidates in an online forum.
It was held by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, with questions from the chamber’s Public Policy Committee. The forum was posted on the chamber’s website Oct. 10.
Four candidates are seeking two four-year terms on Nov. 8. Incumbents Dan Kealey, first elected in 2006, and Vince Workman, elected in 2018, are seeking reelection.
Also running are Kriystauhl Fitchett, chair of the city’s Economic Development Commission, and Chris John, chair of the city’s Planning Commission. Fitchett was absent from the forum.
The candidates
John, an 18-year Burnsville resident, said he’s a U.S. Navy veteran and an accountant. He volunteered in his two sons’ schools, coached Burnsville Athletic Club sports, was appointed to the Economic Development Commission in 2012 and was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2019.
He said his priorities are cleaning up unlined landfills and keeping drinking water safe, revitalizing the Burnsville Center area and other blighted areas, and making unused city fiber optic cable available for lease to foster competition with existing internet service providers.
“For one, I want to ensure that we’re properly budgeting the city,” John said. “I don’t want to be making (service) cuts just to make tax cuts. We get what we pay for.”
Kealey, who has six children and three grandchildren, said in his 16 years on the council he’s “never lost sight of whose money I’m privileged to be in charge of — yours, the taxpayers of Burnsville who own and rent property.”
His community service includes launching the annual Heart of the City Race in Burnsville 11 years ago and volunteering with the Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster, most recently as chair, Kealey said.
He said he’s been a public safety advocate since he was first elected.
“Our primary expense, the largest chunk of our pie, is public safety,” Kealey said, adding that he’s “fought very hard to give our public safety departments all the tools, all the staff and all the facilities they need to do their job.”
Workman, a father of three with another on the way who grew up in Burnsville and graduated from Burnsville High School, said he was appointed in 2015 to the Planning Commission, which he chaired in 2017 and 2018.
That showed him the city poses some “hindrances” to development through its zoning codes, “and I thought some of that needed to change,” Workman said. “We needed to find a way to say “yes” and work with developers rather than finding mundane things in our code like siding materials and matching colors inside of buildings, and that’s work I’m still passionate about today.”
Improving northeast Burnsville
Candidates were asked about improving parts of the city, including its northeast section, which has two closed schools (Metcalf and Sioux Trail) and a blighted corner at Highway 13 and Diffley Road, which includes the long-vacant Mr. B’s gas station and car wash, built in 1960, and the Riverview Center strip mall, built in 1965.
The city has tried to buy the property, “unfortunately with no serious response from the owner,” Kealey said.
With a 536-unit housing project proposed for the adjacent Metcalf site in Eagan, the owner of the Burnsville property may be enticed to sell it for redevelopment, he said. The city is open to considering financial assistance for a private developer, Kealey indicated.
Workman noted that his family insurance business used to be located in the mall.
The council rejected a proposal for an apartment building “with a significant ask for public money, which we were not on board with, including a housing TIF, which is not something we’ve done,” Workman said.
There’s “more to come,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to be waiting much longer.”
John said the property accentuates the need for the city to fund its Economic Development Authority.
“We haven’t been funding it, though,” he said. “So even if it was available to buy right now, we wouldn’t have the funds to do it.”
He said he considered the area blighted 18 years ago when he moved to Burnsville. “If you speak with residents in that area, it’s a very popular subject,” John said.
Landfills
Candidates were asked about the “hot topic” of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill’s height. In August the council voted unanimously to allow an expansion of the landfill in the Minnesota River bottom that would raise the peak permitted height from 104 feet to 372. That would come in stages as the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issues new permits allowing more dumping. The city of Bloomington and some Burnsville residents oppose the peak height.
As a planning commissioner, John voted against recommending approval of the expansion.
When the landfill was started 60 years ago there was little thought against putting a landfill so close to a river, John said.
“But today to double down on that, to increase the size and continue with what would otherwise have closed, what are they going to think about us 60 years from now?” he said.
The only benefit from the “garbage mountain” is that it could take the trash from the dormant, unlined Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump on the west and east sides of Interstate 35W, John said.
Workman said he supports the expansion over the MPCA’s plan to “build two monstrosities at the entryway to Burnsville at the Freeway Landfill.” Instead of removing the trash to another site, possibly the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, an agency proposal would relocate it in new lined facilities on the existing properties, Workman said.
The Freeway Landfill facility would be 790 feet tall and the Freeway Dump facility 730 feet tall, he said, “and I’m going to fight tooth and nail to prevent that from happening, and the only way for that to stop is by allowing this expansion at Waste Management (owner of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill).”
Workman noted the height increases will be incremental, and the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill has leachate and methane collection systems to prevent groundwater contamination.
Kealey said the city should be “laser-focused” on moving the Freeway trash to a lined landfill like the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill.
“Right now we have two landfills that pose an unknown threat to our drinking water — that’s the Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump,” Kealey said. “So yes, I support this additional MPCA permitting in this area because it was already designated that decades ago.”
Moving the Freeway trash to Burnsville Sanitary Landfill would halve the acreage of landfills in Burnsville, “so that’s a good thing,” he said. The expansion also shifts the landfill’s boundary 700 feet further from the river, he said.
Drinking water
quality
Candidates were asked about the taste and smell of Burnsville’s drinking water, which has drawn complaints. The forum was held before public release of a survey showing that only 72% of the city’s water customers use it for drinking, and 56% would support higher water bills for high-quality water. Council members agreed at an Oct. 11 work session to spend an estimated $65,000 on a study pinpointing the nature of the complaints and possible solutions.
Workman said a year ago the council discussed an ozone treatment system costing around $6 million but has held off pending further information.
It might be a worthwhile investment, John said.
“It’s the No. 1 thing I hear when I’m knocking on doors, is the quality of water: ‘It tastes funny, I need to use these different systems to clean it up,’ ” he said.
Kealey said he once lived at the dead end of two cul-de-sacs in Burnsville where the water smelled like “swamp water.” It’s “dramatically better” at his current home, but no resident deserves poor water, he said.
“I have barked pretty loud over the last many years about doing something about this, and it hasn’t been an easy fight,” Kealey said. “It really took a lot of advocacy to get the City Council to pay attention to it, to get the study done, to now learn through the survey that a very large percentage of people in Burnsville don’t like the taste of our water.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.