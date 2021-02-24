The Bite of Burnsville will be presented by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce throughout the month of March.
For 30 years, local restaurants have served samplings of their menus at the chamber’s live Bite of Burnsville event. This year, the chamber says, it’s time to support the restaurants.
Passport to Flavor coupon books are on sale, with deals and promotions from local restaurants and businesses worth more than $500 in savings. Offers are valid March 1-31, with 10% of book sales going to the chamber’s Restaurant Relief Fund for participating restaurants: Blue Ox Sandwich Factory, Bricksworth Beer Co., Buck ‘54 Bar & Grill, The Buzz Coffee & Café, Chianti Grill, Godfather’s Pizza, Great Harvest Bread Co., The Honey Baked Ham Company, Jensen’s Café, Jersey Mike’s, JL Beers, Lunds & Byerlys, Mediterranean Cruise Café, Morgan’s Farm to Table, Olivia’s Organic Café, Racks, and Valley Natural Foods.
The special offers from local businesses in support of the restaurants provide everything from spa service to insurance, fitness to hotel stays, and more. For more deals, the Bite Silent Auction goes virtual at the end of March.
The Bite of Burnsville: Passport to Flavor coupon book is $50 and can be purchased online at biteofburnsville.com.
Proceeds from the Bite (except those going to the Restaurant Relief Fund) contribute to the annual operating expenses of the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit that represents and connects businesses serving Burnsville.
More information on the Bite of Burnsville is available on Facebook at BurnsvilleChamber. Search #biteofburnsville.
