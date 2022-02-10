Burnsville eyes $9.16 million in projects
A City Council vote on Burnsville’s annual street projects was delayed Tuesday when one member’s objection to the design of proposed bike lanes left the council short of a supermajority required by state law.
Council Member Cara Schulz objected to on-street bike lanes for portions of Nicollet Boulevard and Portland Avenue. The lanes are part of $9.16 million in street projects planned for 2022.
Insisting the city should begin now to build a new system of trails that take bikes off the street, Schulz said she’d vote against the package.
State law requires a four-fifths council majority to order the projects, funded partly by property assessments. The council could only muster a 3-1 vote with the absence of Council Member Dan Gustafson, whose mother died recently.
So council members voted unanimously to delay the vote to their work session next Tuesday, Feb. 15, when all five members are expected. The vote is needed to order the projects, advertise for bids and approve plans and specifications.
The proposed bike lanes are a head start on the city’s “complete streets” policy, which the council approved last October. It requires that street reclamation and rehabilitation projects be reviewed for potential design features to accommodate bikers, pedestrians and transit riders as well as vehicles. The policy officially takes effect in 2023, said City Engineer Jen Desrude.
A resident attending Tuesday’s public hearing on the street projects asked Schulz to explain her position and the delayed vote.
Schulz said she’s long supported 10-foot-wide, off-street trails with a center stripe segregating pedestrians from bikers and other users of nonmotorized transportation. They could replace existing sidewalks, which are only 6 feet wide, Schulz said.
That’s safer than “painting a piece of the street” and designating it a bike lane, Schulz said.
The city should begin now to build the system in conjunction with annual street projects, because once streets are rebuilt or rehabilitated they won’t be touched again for decades, she said.
“We’re not getting to where we should be going,” said Schulz, who acknowledged cost constraints in her design.
Council Member Dan Kealey said he agrees with Schulz’s approach. He and other bikers he knows don’t feel comfortable using on-street bike lanes with cars zooming by, Kealey said.
Bike lanes are also intermittent, leaving bikers back in traffic when the lanes end, he said.
“Unfortunately, in Burnsville we don’t have very many sidewalks to begin with” — an impediment to building wide, dual-use trails, Kealey said. They also pose “significant cost challenges,” including the need to buy strips of homeowners’ front yards in some cases, he said.
Friends of his in wheelchairs say Burnsville is “terrible” to get around in, Kealey said.
“There’s not even sidewalks to get on, let alone wide sidewalks,” he said.
Housing developers in Burnsville didn’t build many sidewalks, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said. And when the city asks neighborhoods prior to street rebuilding projects if they’d give up some yard space for sidewalks, the answer is often no, she said.
The city has worked to link pieces of its existing trail system, but its sidewalks and bike lanes are “a little disjointed and disconnected,” Schulz said.
The bike lanes proposed for 2022 are on Nicollet Boulevard from Nicollet Avenue to Portland Avenue in the Ridges Campus and on Portland Avenue from McAndrews Road to County Road 42, also in the Ridges area.
On Nicollet Boulevard a bike lane in each direction would replace a vehicle lane. On Portland Avenue wide shoulders would be marked as on-street bike lanes.
Street projects
Street reclamation, which includes full pavement replacement, is proposed for the West Park area, the Southcross Heights area, Burnell Park Drive from Southcross Drive West to Judicial Road, the Colonial area and the Heart of the City.
Rehabilitation, in which the top two inches of pavement are replaced, is proposed for Portland Avenue from McAndrews Road West to the Interstate 35E overpass, the Ridges area and Buck Hill Road from Southcross Drive to the Lakeville border, and south of the border to 162nd Street West (a joint project with that city).
Proposed funding includes $1.36 million in special assessments to benefiting property owners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.